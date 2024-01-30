Discover the BitBEDR(Bitcoin EDen Rich) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BitBEDR(Bitcoin EDen Rich) on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the BitBEDR/USDT trading pair started from 2024-01-30 16:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit BitBEDR for trading from 2024-01-29 16:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for BitBEDR will open at 2024-01-31 16:00 (UTC)



About BitBEDR(Bitcoin EDen Rich)

BitBEDR(Bitcoin EDen Rich) is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. BitBEDR platform strives to redefine decentralized virtual asset investment by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its core functionalities. With an emphasis on decentralization and advanced technology, BitBEDR introduces a range of services that cater to both novice and expert users, offering an innovative approach to investment in virtual assets.

The BitBEDR token is the cornerstone of the BitBEDR ecosystem, providing users with a key to unlock a multitude of investment opportunities and services. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, each valued at 10 KRW, BitBEDR serves as the primary currency for asset investment brokerage certified by the BitBEDRplatform. Beyond its use as a transactional currency, BitBEDR tokens confer various rights within theBitBEDR ecosystem, including governance voting, membership qualification levels, and participation in the Verification Game.

The BitBEDR platform distinguishes itself by embracing decentralized principles, separating from centralized management systems, and embracing a comprehensive DeFi model. This approach allows BitBEDR to offer diverse financial services and interoperability with virtual asset-based services, positioning itself as a versatile and forward-looking player in the blockchain finance market.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, commented on the significance of decentralized finance (DeFi) in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Warin remarked, "The addition of BitBEDR to our platform aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and diversity in the decentralized finance space. BitBEDR's unique approach, separating from centralized systems and integrating AI into its ecosystem, represents a forward-looking perspective on the future of virtual asset investment."

BitBEDR(Bitcoin EDen Rich) is an entire ecosystem revolutionizing the landscape of virtual asset investment. The BitBEDR platform introduces a sophisticated fusion of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower users in making intelligent and data-driven investment decisions. Key features include AI-driven P2P brokerage design, blockchain-based verification voting game enhanced by AI, API group investment augmented by AI predictive analytics, and smart membership recommendations with AI. These features collectively create an intelligent and transparent environment for users to navigate the complexities of virtual asset investment.

To ensure the smooth maintenance and development of the BitBEDR ecosystem, the project introduces two types of ERC-20 series tokens: BitBEDR Token and xBEDR Token. The BitBEDR Token, valued at 10 KRW, serves as the primary currency for asset investment brokerage and carries various rights within the ecosystem, including governance voting and membership qualification levels. On the other hand, xBEDR Token, a stable token with no price volatility, is used for virtual asset investment brokerage and additional services within the BitBEDR platform, enhancing stability and reliability in transactions.

The BitBEDR ecosystem, with its unique approach and emphasis on decentralized principles, aims to establish a fair and transparent blockchain-based decentralized membership rating system. Investors and investment creators form the core of this ecosystem, fostering a community-driven approach to virtual asset investment.

Website: bedr-foundation.com

Twitter: twitter.com/bedrglobal

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

