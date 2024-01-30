Smart Display Market Set to Soar Past USD 28.89 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Smart Display market , voice assistants and AI integration, flexible and foldable displays, increased adoption of OLED technology, expansion of AR and VR applications, touchless and gesture-based interfaces, energy-efficient displays, growth in smart classroom displays, the emergence of smart mirrors and windows, use of smart displays in automotive and transportation, and sustainability and eco-friendly display solutions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A smart display is a device that combines the features of a smart speaker with a touchscreen display. It can be used to control smart home devices, watch videos, listen to music, make video calls, and browse the web. Smart displays are typically voice-activated, but they can also be controlled using the touchscreen.

Prominent Players in Smart Display Market

Amazon

Apple

Asus

Baidu

Google

Huawei

JBL

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Microsoft

Nokia

Oculus by Meta

Panasonic

Philips

Samsung

Sony

TCL

Vizio

Xiaomi

Yamaha

Yuntab

ZTE

Standalone Smart Displays Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Standalone Smart Displays dominate the global online market as they are versatile and can be used in a wide range of applications, from smart home devices to commercial settings like retail, education, and healthcare. Their adaptability and broad range of use cases make them highly popular.

Healthcare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Healthcare is the leading segment as they are used in healthcare for telehealth consultations, remote patient monitoring, and medication reminders. They facilitate virtual doctor-patient interactions and enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs, improving access to healthcare services.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's tech-savvy consumers drive demand for smart displays in both the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The U.S. is a key market for smart displays in applications such as home automation and entertainment. The strong economic conditions in North America allow consumers and businesses to invest in technology and innovation, making it a fertile ground for the smart display market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Smart Display market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Smart Displays.

Key Developments in the Smart Display Market

LG Corporation announced the launch of its latest smart screen, the LG Smart Monitor 32SQ780S. The 32-inch 4K panel screen comes with AirPlay 2 support and USB-C connectivity, providing customers with an enhanced viewing experience.

