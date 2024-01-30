Fingerprint Drug Test Delivers Quantifiable Benefits for Customers as Adoption in Workplaces Accelerates

Customers identify in-house control, project flexibility, productivity, and cost reductions as key business benefits of fingerprint sweat-based drug testing

Construction and manufacturing firms replace traditional urine and oral fluid drug tests with more hygienic and dignified Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System - disrupting workplace testing market

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today reported on the key operational benefits that customers are experiencing following deployment of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to support workplace drug testing.

Customers across critical sectors such as construction, manufacturing and logistics are reporting substantial advantages post-implementation of the system, including:

enhanced control over drug screening processes by transitioning to in-house

improvements in workplace productivity

streamlined project compliance and

significant cost savings

A shift in preference toward fingerprint sweat-based drug screening has been observed, with many organizations seeking alternatives to traditional methods such as urine and oral fluid testing.

“We’re seeing an increasing need for drug and alcohol testing across major construction and manufacturing projects. Modern HSEQ and HR teams are recognizing that conventional drug testing approaches simply are not meeting the growing demands for improved operational efficiencies,” explained Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “This realization is driving rapid customer adoption of our Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which not only offers a non-invasive, quick and easy solution but also improves efficiencies and unlocks significant productivity savings.”



Recent examples include:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company’s biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company’s current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

