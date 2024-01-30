AmpliTech Group’s Division, AmpliTech Inc, Unveils Its New KA LNB Unit, Designed For Superior Performance In LEO, MEO, GEO And KA Band Teleport Applications

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced its AmpliTech Inc Division’s newest product release, a Ka Band LNB (Low-Noise Block Down Converter Unit). Featuring its proprietary AmpliTech LNA low noise technology, this Ka Band LNB was designed for superior performance in small sats, LEO, MEO, GEO and portable or fixed Ka-Band teleport applications.



This innovative new product is part of AmpliTech’s rollout of targeted industry solutions that improve and transform current telecommunications technology. Blending Discrete and AmpliTech’s own Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) technologies, is set to achieve the lowest noise temperatures worldwide, coupled with unparalleled stability.

The LNB acts as a crucial intermediary between the satellite in space and the user's satellite receiver, these are installed in satellite dishes to receive the signals transmitted by satellites in orbit, ensuring that the signals are received, processed, and transmitted with minimal noise and optimal quality for everyday communications. CEO Fawad Maqbool remarked, “LNBs are essential and located in the feed of the dish antennas that we see everywhere (even on rooftops of homes) all over the world. The little box that is in the middle of the dish is an LNB that is responsible for picking up the small signals coming from streaming companies like Amazon, Disney, CNN, and a multitude of other entertainment providers. The higher performance in these LNBs, means less downtime and better quality of signal to your TV or laptop. So, the next time you get a nice clean picture on your TV, there is a hard-working LNB making this possible. AmpliTech is committed to making the highest performing LNBs in the industry for everyone’s viewing pleasure.”

Fawad Maqbool, further stated, “This new product release attests to our constant push to maximize the use of our proprietary low noise technology into products that truly differentiate themselves on performance. This Ka LNB uses our own MMIC & LNA technology, enabling superior performance and opens new opportunities as we target demand from small sats, LEO, MEO, GEO and portable or fixed Ka-Band teleport applications. We are constantly exploring new frontiers, and I am delighted that our research and development team successfully launched this innovative product ahead of our participation in the upcoming Satellite Show scheduled for March in Washington DC. Visit our Booth 2909 to explore this and other groundbreaking solutions we'll be showcasing to the industry."

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

