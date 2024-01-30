Gate.io Announces Launch of Innovative Inscription Launchpad and Navigation Services

Panama City, Panama, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io , a leading digital asset trading platform, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Inscription Launchpad and Navigation service. Designed for blockchain innovators and investors, it leverages Web3 technology to provide a straightforward, all-in-one inscription service experience.





Inscription Launchpad

The Inscription Launchpad is a platform for launching and subscribing to inscription projects, supporting various blockchain protocols, including Bitcoin NFTs, BRC-20 tokens, and Ethscriptions. Inscription Launchpad is initially focused on the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystem while planning to expand to Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ton. It provides creators with tools and services to launch projects easily, with a low technical barrier and transparent rules. Users can subscribe to projects at no cost, with a simple process that ensures a fair distribution of inscriptions.

Project creators using the Inscription Launchpad can benefit from:

Comprehensive infrastructure: The Launchpad offers a complete set of tools that make creating and releasing projects easier.

Low technical barrier: Creators can launch projects easily without high technical development costs and use various product features.

Fair and transparent rules: The platform operates on fair and transparent principles, with a fair distribution mechanism, a set start time, and a whitelist feature.

Quality technical service: Creators have access to technical services provided by the Launchpad, eliminating the need to solve technical issues themselves.

Significant competitive advantage: Compared to other inscription platforms, the Inscription Launchpad stands out for its transparency, fairness, and convenience.

Users can also benefit from the following:

Easy subscription process: 1) Free application, 2) Mint anytime, anywhere, 3) Pay platform gas fees, 4) Distribute inscriptions, complete minting.

Zero-cost participation in subscriptions: Compared to mainstream aggregators, Inscription Launchpad has a lower barrier to entry, allowing users to subscribe to projects at no cost.

User-friendly subscription guide: Inscription Launchpad provides clear guidance for new users, making it more approachable for individual investors and offering a smoother user experience.

Fair distribution mechanism: This effectively addresses issues like professionals using tools to get ahead, bulk minting of inscriptions, and large investors monopolizing inscriptions with their capital.

Inscription Navigation

Inscription Navigation is a one-stop platform that aggregates information on inscriptions across public blockchain ecosystems like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and TON. It allows users to easily understand the latest trends and data in the inscription market. This includes:

One-stop navigation page: Offers users a comprehensive navigation page with rich charts and complete information. Users can quickly access related protocols for inscription releases, inscription minting, blockchain explorers, and gas queries.

Offers users a comprehensive navigation page with rich charts and complete information. Users can quickly access related protocols for inscription releases, inscription minting, blockchain explorers, and gas queries. Overview of on-chain data: Supports aggregation of relevant information for various inscription ecosystem currencies, providing direct access to transactions and minting. Inscription Navigation significantly saves users' research time and improves decision-making efficiency.

Gate.io's Commitment to the Inscription Ecosystem

As one of the earliest exchanges to support the Bitcoin ecosystem, Gate.io’s robust technical foundation positions it as a provider of safe and reliable services. This new platform signifies Gate.io's strong support and contribution to the Bitcoin ecosystem and more, reflecting innovation in Web3 product offerings.

