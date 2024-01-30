Community Resource Credit Union, CRCU Retirement and Investment Services, Partner With Trustage™

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual Group, today announced an agreement to provide Community Resource Credit Union (“CRCU”), one of the greater Houston area’s largest credit unions, and CRCU Retirement and Investment Services, CRCU’s wealth management arm, with a powerful combination of TruStage and the investment and wealth management services of LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) (“LPL Financial,” “LPL”). CRCU Retirement and Investment Services advisors serve approximately $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*.



The relationship between TruStage, LPL Financial, CRCU and CRCU Retirement and Investment Services allows their advisors to offer more members access to personalized wealth management advice and comprehensive planning services.

“The new partnership with LPL Financial and TruStage boosts our efforts to provide exceptional services and quality products that help our members pursue financial wellbeing,” said Tim Foley, Chief Operations Officer at CRCU. “Our purpose is to enrich our members’ lives and help them achieve their financial goals. CRCU has a long history of providing people with low-cost, high-value financial services, and this new partnership is the next step in our mission.”

“Credit unions are the foundation of our rich service history, and as a result, we have a deep knowledge and respect for the industry,” said Paul Chong, Senior Vice President (SVP), Advisor Experience. “The financial wellness of members is core to any credit union’s mission, and through our strategic alliance with LPL, we deliver industry-leading digital capabilities, enhanced client experiences, secure communications and innovative resources to help credit unions like CRCU expand access to those opportunities.”

TruStage works directly with credit unions to support financial professionals. TruStage’s alliance with LPL provides leading technology and an integrated digital platform that streamlines the end-to-end experience for members and financial professionals.

“After an extensive search, we found LPL and TruStage to be the best partners to serve the growing CRCU Retirement and Investment Services program and capabilities,” Foley said. “Their advisors are excited about this change and look forward to serving our membership with the powerful combination of LPL and TruStage moving forward.”

“We are pleased to welcome CRCU Retirement and Investment Services and its advisors to the LPL Institution Services platform and look forward to helping their advisors further deepen their client relationships and offer expanded services,” said Christopher Cassidy, SVP, Head of Institution Business Development at LPL Financial. “For nearly 90 years, CRCU has been a pillar in the greater Houston community. LPL and TruStage share a commitment to supporting CRCU Retirement and Investment Services and their advisors as they provide critical financial services to even more members.”

About Community Resource Credit Union

Founded in 1935 by a group of Humble Oil Employees, Community Resource Credit Union has remained committed to enhancing the quality of life for our members, employees, and community for more than 89 years. With a current total asset size of over $840 million and over 56,000 members, CRCU has grown into one of the Greater Houston area’s most thriving credit unions. For more information, visit www.crcu.org .

About TruStage

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2023.

