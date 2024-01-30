Endoscopy Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 77.99 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Endoscopy Devices market , the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for image interpretation, the development of disposable and single-use endoscopes for infection control, the adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring for endoscopic procedures, the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in endoscopy, and the emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable endoscope materials, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Endoscopy devices are long, thin, flexible tubes with a camera and light at the end. They are used to look inside the body to diagnose and treat medical conditions. Endoscopes can be inserted through natural openings in the body, such as the mouth, rectum, or urethra, or through small incisions.

Prominent Players in the Endoscopy Devices Market

Olympus Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Pentax Medical

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Medrobotics Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew Plc

ConMed Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Cook Medical

Ambu A/S

CapsoVision, Inc.

Fortimedix Surgical B.V.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medi-Globe

Flexible Endoscopes Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Flexible endoscopes dominate the global online market as they are versatile instruments used in various medical specialties, including gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, and gynecology. Their adaptability across multiple applications makes them a preferred choice for healthcare providers.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the gastrointestinal endoscopy is the leading segment due to the need for early diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of these conditions drives the demand for GI endoscopy procedures. This is a vital tool for cancer screening and diagnosis, such as colonoscopy for colorectal cancer detection. With an aging population and an increased focus on early cancer detection, the demand for GI endoscopy remains strong.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region has a high level of healthcare spending, allowing for greater investments in medical equipment and procedures. This financial capacity promotes the adoption of endoscopy devices.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Endoscopy Devices market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Endoscopy Devices.

Key Developments in the Endoscopy Devices Market

In April 2023, Boston Scientific Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Sanofi SA to develop innovative medical devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

In January 2023, Medtronic plc announced the acquisition of Vesper Medical, Inc., a company developing innovative venous stent technologies for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis.

Key Questions Answered in Endoscopy Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

