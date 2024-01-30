World Education Services Appoints Three New Board Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) has appointed Fanta Aw, PhD, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, PhD, and Ajay Patel to its Board of Trustees, effective January 2024. Aw is Executive Director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, Chamorro-Premuzic is Chief Innovation Officer of ManpowerGroup, and Patel is President of Vancouver Community College.

“We are delighted to welcome Fanta, Tomas, and Ajay to our Board. As highly respected leaders, each brings a wealth of experience, perspectives, and unwavering commitment to the multi-faceted and dynamic work of WES,” said Audrey Hendley, chair of the WES Board of Trustees. “We look forward to working with each of them to help shape the future of WES.”

“The addition of these three new members to our Board of Trustees marks a significant milestone for WES, and we are privileged to have these accomplished individuals join us,” said Esther T. Benjamin, WES CEO and Executive Director. “Fanta’s expansive experience in the field of international education and higher education administration, Tomas’s expertise in innovative data-driven solutions, and Ajay’s visionary leadership in Canadian post-secondary education will undoubtedly elevate our organization to new heights. Their strategic insights and dedication will play a pivotal role in steering WES towards continued growth and success.”

“I have known WES for many years and am proud to join its Board,” said Aw. “I am committed to leveraging my background to advocate for the transformative power of education on a global scale through the work WES carries out.”

“I am deeply honored to have been elected as a new member to WES’ Board of Trustees,” said Chamorro-Premuzic. “I look forward to contributing my skills and passion to the important work ahead and collaborating with my fellow Board members as we collectively advance WES’ mission to learn, work, and thrive in new places.”

“I am excited and humbled to accept the role as a new Board member,” said Patel. “Together with everyone at WES, I am confident we can achieve great things and make a meaningful difference in the international education community.”

Fanta Aw

Currently Executive Director and CEO of NAFSA, Aw previously served as NAFSA’s President and Board Chair from 2013 to 2016. Aw has dedicated her academic and professional career to American University in Washington, D.C., where she earned various degrees, including a doctorate in sociology focused on international education, social stratification, and transnational migration. Aw has also held various leadership positions at American University, most recently serving as Vice President of Undergraduate Enrollment, Campus Life, and Inclusive Excellence. In 2023, American University honored Aw for her outstanding contributions to the university.

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic

Chamorro-Premuzic has been Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup since 2018, leading the Center of Excellence for Assessment and Analytics, developing data-driven solutions and insights to create new value for clients and candidates by driving predictable performance. His expertise lies in leveraging talent, analytics, and assessment to help individuals understand themselves better and companies to better understand their people. Chamorro-Premuzic is also Professor of Business Psychology at the University College London and Visiting Professor at Columbia University in New York. He has been recognized by various prestigious professional associations for his valuable contributions to the field of psychology.

Ajay Patel

Patel has been President of Vancouver Community College since 2020. He has over 20 years of post-secondary experience supporting students, employees, and the education community. Prior to joining Vancouver Community College, he served as Vice President of External Development at Langara College where he led the college’s advancement, communications and marketing, continuing studies, institutional research, international education, and the Langara Foundation. In 2022, Patel was appointed to the Multicultural Advisory Council of British Columbia to advise the Minister for Multiculturalism on issues respecting anti-racism and multiculturalism.

About World Education Services

Founded in 1974, WES is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

