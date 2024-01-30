Climate First Bank Supports Successful Attorney Banking Department with Team Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announces the appointment of St. Petersburg-based Irma Walsh as its Attorney Banking Specialist to support the company’s Attorney Banking department. The values-based bank has an established and growing attorney banking portfolio made up of deposit and lending relationships with Florida law firms and attorneys. Due to the vast success of the department, Walsh will focus exclusively on the support and build-out of the attorney-based services.



Climate First Bank’s Attorney Banking department was launched by the bank’s CEO and Founder, Ken LaRoe, Esq. and is now headed up by Climate First Bank SVP, Scott Leitner, Esq. LaRoe started this division of the bank after practicing law for many years and understanding legal business issues intimately. In total, the bank has three attorneys on staff with 45 years combined experience, and is dedicated to effectively serving the business needs of attorneys.

In addition to its consumer banking options, the operationally net-zero, Certified B Corporation bank presents tools and features such as commercial lending, SBA loans, cash management and deposit accounts for businesses. Specifically, its attorney banking department offers interest on trust accounts for attorneys and assists with partner buy-in/buy-out financing and cash management needs.

“Lawyers have a complex and unique business model which can make financial management tricky,” said Walsh. “At any one time, they could be managing hundreds of different clients each with their own escrow funds to account for. That’s why we work with law firms and attorneys to present the most competitive product offering that best fits their banking needs and leads to their long-term growth.”

“My experience with Climate First Bank has been exceptional. They provide fantastic incentives for both my business and personal use,” said Power Injury Law, PA attorney and Climate First Bank client, Courtnie K. Harris, Esq. “The staff at Climate First Bank are inviting and personable. Most importantly, they consistently make themselves available when I have questions or need assistance.”

“Many attorneys come to Climate First Bank because we’re equipped with a team of subject-matter experts who can provide exceptional financial guidance to them,” said Climate First Bank CEO and Founder, Ken LaRoe, Esq. “Also, our competitive suite of products is stacked with low-fee and no-fee options that suit an attorney’s needs.”

For more information on Climate First Bank’s attorney banking options, please visit www.climatefirstbank.com/attorney-banking .

