Eden Green Partners with Sharing Excess to Expand Donation Capabilities, Better Address Food Insecurity

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Green Technology (Eden Green), a next-generation indoor vertical farming company, today announced a partnership with Sharing Excess, a nonprofit organization that works to address food insecurity, that will enhance its robust food donation program. Eden Green’s donations have totaled over 365,000 pounds of fresh, hydroponic lettuce to date, and the partnership with Sharing Excess will further this initiative’s impact.



Food insecurity remains one of the most pressing challenges for families and individuals across the United States. A recent report from the USDA sheds light on the severity of the hunger crisis, as research showed that roughly 17 million, or 12.8% of American households reported being food insecure in 2022, a 22% increase from previous years. Moreover, food banks rely heavily on processed foods and typically lack access to high-quality, nutritional offerings.

Addressing food insecurity with healthy, reliable produce has been central to Eden Green’s mission since its founding. Leveraging the year-round growing cycle of its vertical greenhouse technology solution, Eden Green has been consistently delivering fresh lettuce to local partners since the opening of its first commercial greenhouse in Cleburne, Texas in 2022, and will additionally start shipping a full suite of herbs starting in February 2024. The partnership will further streamline Eden Green’s philanthropic efforts, allowing the company to donate up to 10,000 pounds of lettuce and herbs per week to nonprofits fighting hunger and homelessness in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“So many communities across the country lack access to fresh produce,” said Eden Green CEO, Eddy Badrina. “We have intentionally built our vertical greenhouses with those communities in mind. First, our business model is designed to have up to a 10% buffer in each of our thirteen yearly harvests that we can then donate to those in need. Our produce is always 24-48 hours fresh, and never on the verge of expiration. Second, by purposefully placing our greenhouse facilities in urban areas with a demonstrated need for more reliable produce, we both feed and employ the local community. We are constantly thinking about how we can maximize the impact of our technology. Our donation program is a crucial piece within that mission.”

Eden Green’s donations represent the equivalent of up to 8,000 meals per week, which will reach local partners, partners including Tarrant Area Food Bank and Harvesting in Mansfield Food Bank, nonprofits in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who each serve thousands of community members weekly. Most importantly, these donations help to fill in gaps in the fresh produce supply for these organizations.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Eden Green,” said Evan Ehlers, Executive Director of Sharing Excess: “This collaboration has enabled us to consistently deliver high-value, nutritionally rich produce to local food banks every week. We are immensely proud to work alongside Eden Green in our joint endeavor to expand access to fresh and healthy food, a necessity that is all too often out of reach for many. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to combat food insecurity with sustainable and impactful solutions.”

Eden Green plans to build 20 vertical greenhouses across the United States over the next five years, and plans to further its philanthropic mission through each expansion project.



For more information on Eden Green Technology, visit edengreen.com.

About Eden Green Technology

Eden Green Technology, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based privately held company, is on a mission to provide hyperfresh and locally-grown produce for all. Eden Green Technology offers producers, retailers and suppliers an alternative to traditional agriculture; a decentralized network of greenhouses that provides access to safe, always-available, locally-grown produce year-round for retail, white-label and private-label solutions.