Grön Launches Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls Infused With CBC, The Latest Trending Minor Cannabinoid In The Cannabis Market





PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), led by Christine Smith, unveils Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls , the latest addition to its range of handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles. With Tangelo, Grön introduces a groundbreaking cannabinoid, Cannabichromene (CBC), known as the “happy cannabinoid” for its uplifting euphoric effects. Tangelo is the latest addition to the Grön portfolio of Sugar-Coated Pearls, expanding the product line to seven flavors and various cannabinoid ratios. Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls with CBC are now available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Oregon.

Designed with sativa enthusiasts in mind, Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls produce an uplifting spirit with a lively and energizing effect, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a powerful, cerebral experience. Tailored for daytime use, Tangelo encourages productivity and is ideal for individuals who want to proactively seize the day. This was made possible with the inclusion of Cannabichromene (CBC), the active ingredient in Tangelo, which occurs naturally in the early stages of cannabis growth and stems from the Cannabigerol (CBG) cannabinoid, known for its mood-enhancing and euphoric potential.

Tangelo’s citrus flavor and unique cannabinoid composition are the first of its kind in the edible market. Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls contains a blend of 50 mg of CBC per package, complemented by 100 mg of THC and 100 mg of CBG. Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls have the potential for mood improvements and heightened alertness making it a perfect choice for consumers seeking an effect-based edible. Tangelo joins the line of Grön Sugar-Coated Pearls, with flavors and effect-based cannabinoid ratios ranging from Blackberry Lemonade blended with CBN for a perfect night’s rest to Blueberry Lemonade blended with CBG for daytime activities and everything in between.

“The launch of Tangelo CBC Sugar-Coated Pearls demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the cannabis market with our innovative effect-based ratios,” said Christine Smith, CEO and Founder of Grön. “We’re excited to offer Grön customers the unique benefits of CBC as a mood enhancer and energy booster, making Tangelo a new favorite for those seeking an elevated daytime cannabis experience.”

Tangelo Sugar-Coated Pearls are now available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Oregon. Tangelo joins the Grön portfolio of products including, Sugar-Coated Pearls , MEGA , Pips , and Chocolate . Consumers can check out the Grön product locator to find legal, adult-use cannabis retailers, ensuring compliance with local cannabis regulations. Grön invites cannabis enthusiasts to elevate their experiences with Tangelo, a truly unique product in the world of cannabis-infused edibles.

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use and medical cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, confectioners, and chocolatiers come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, and Canada, with multiple new markets added by 2025. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com

