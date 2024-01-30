CloudBolt to Host Webinar on “The New FinOps Paradigm: Maximizing Cloud ROI” Featuring Forrester’s Principal Analyst Tracy Woo

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software, The Cloud ROI Company™, will be hosting a webinar with Forrester, an influential research and advisory firm, on “The New FinOps Paradigm: Maximizing Cloud ROI.” During the live webinar, the presenters will discuss why FinOps teams must shift their focus from cost savings to extracting maximum cloud value in 2024.

SPEAKERS: Kyle Campos, CloudBolt’s Chief Technology & Product Officer, and William Norton, CloudBolt’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, will be joined by guest presenter Tracy Woo, Principal Analyst at Forrester specializing in cloud cost management.

WHY ATTEND: Embark on a transformative journey into the future of cloud financial management during this exclusive webinar, hosted by CloudBolt and featuring special guest Tracy Woo, Principal Analyst at Forrester.

In a world where 98% of enterprises say they either are already formally embracing FinOps or will be within the next year, this event will provide invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of Cloud ROI - particularly the revolutionary impact of AI and ML on cloud financial management.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn about the trends that are causing FinOps to shift from purely reducing costs to maximizing the value of cloud spend.

Understand the potential of Augmented FinOps, a groundbreaking evolution helping organizations continuously improve across both retrospective and proactive dimensions of cloud financial management

Explore the critical shift from a cost-centric to a value-centric FinOps approach

Gain practical wisdom on why this transition is paramount for FinOps teams in 2024 and beyond

Uncover best practices for maximizing cloud ROI across the entire cloud lifecycle

Engage in an interactive live Q&A session with the presenters

WHEN: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST

REGISTER: Seats are limited. Click here to reserve your spot for this event.

ABOUT CLOUDBOLT

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI Company™. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment (ROI). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of any cloud fabric by closing the “insight to action” gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing spend and control, we help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io.