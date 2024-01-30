ServiceNow Integrates Udemy “Power Skills” Courses into Now Learning to Complement Technology Training

First-of-its-kind “power skills” partnership offers the critical skills needed to succeed in tech

The program blends soft skills courses like communication, collaboration and analytical thinking with the necessary technical competencies

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that more than 75 of Udemy’s “power skills'' courses will be integrated into ServiceNow’s Now Learning platform to complement existing technology training. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Now Learning, the training and certifications component of the RiseUp with ServiceNow initiative to skill one million people on the Now Platform, will offer an even more comprehensive “power skills'' training program by blending in-demand soft skills like communication, collaboration and analytical thinking courses with traditional technical competencies.

The new course offerings come at a time when many organizations are approaching a critical inflection point. In a recent study, ServiceNow found that 23.5 million U.S. jobs are projected to be affected by emerging technologies in the next few years, if the tasks completed in each role stay the same. Power skills like communication, collaboration and innovation will be in high demand for newly created job opportunities, in addition to technical competencies like artificial intelligence and project management. As a result, an additional study found that 98% of executives are planning to transition to skills-based talent management practices––shifting the focus from degrees to skills validation––creating a more diverse and dynamic workforce.

With the integration of Udemy’s “power skills” courses within Now Learning, ServiceNow is expanding its course catalog to cover a broad range of skills such as artificial intelligence, design thinking, project management, active listening and conflict resolution. Learners can maximize career advancement opportunities by building a mix of technical, functional and power skills. Many of these new courses map to ServiceNow’s Career Journeys , launched in May of 2023, that provide leveled learning paths and guidance around the knowledge and skills needed to be job-ready for key roles in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

“The workplace is undergoing a massive transformation––the scale of which we haven’t seen in more than two decades––underpinned by the transition to skills-based organizations, the rise of generative AI, and an increasingly dispersed global and hybrid workforce,” said Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury, President of Udemy Business. “With a shared passion for leveraging technology in service of people, we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with ServiceNow to help organizations and professionals maximize their potential and achieve new career milestones.”

“What sets RiseUp with ServiceNow apart from other skilling initiatives is our focus on whole‑person competencies combined with technical knowledge,” said Amy Regan Morehouse, Senior Vice President of Global Education at ServiceNow. “We are thrilled to partner closely with Udemy to bring these much-needed power skills to more of our learners and help them future-proof their careers.”

In addition to the “power skills” courses, three new generative AI courses from Udemy will be added to the Now Learning platform, helping prepare learners for the AI-related jobs of the future: Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning and Deep Learning , ChatGPT/AI Ethics: Ethical Intelligence in an AI World and Intro to ChatGPT and Generative AI .

ServiceNow, which serves more than 8,100 enterprise customers worldwide including approximately 85% of the Fortune 500, is a longtime Udemy Business customer and advocate for employer-provided learning and development programming. Udemy has long been a popular destination for ServiceNow course content with nearly 130,000 enrollments and growing in ServiceNow content on the Udemy platform.

Udemy courses are available on Now Learning today. Learn more about how to access this extensive “power skills” training offering here .

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible and effective skill development and validation to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy platform offers users thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, providing learners, real-world expert instructors and enterprises the solutions they need to collaborate, achieve goals and transform lives. Through the Udemy platform and community, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of topics, from programming and data science to leadership and team building . Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™.

Contacts:

Ellen D. Kiehl

Director, Corporate Communications

press@udemy.com

Dennis Walsh

Vice President, Investor Relations

dennis.walsh@udemy.com