Biodegradable Mulch Films Market to Cross USD 81.05 Million by 2030 due to Consumer Preference for Organic Products and Technological Advancements in Material Science | by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biodegradable Mulch Films Market , as per the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 45.10 million in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 81.05 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Biodegradable mulch films are thin sheets made from organic materials that are designed to enhance crop cultivation by regulating soil temperature, conserving moisture, and suppressing weed growth. Unlike traditional plastic mulch films, which pose environmental challenges due to their non-biodegradable nature, these innovative alternatives decompose naturally, leaving behind no harmful residues.

Market Analysis

As global awareness of environmental issues continues to rise, there is a growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices. Biodegradable mulch films address concerns related to plastic pollution in agriculture, aligning with the broader movement towards environmentally friendly solutions. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to curb the use of non-biodegradable plastics. In response to these regulatory measures, farmers and agricultural businesses are increasingly adopting biodegradable mulch films to comply with environmental standards and reduce their carbon footprint. The increasing consumer preference for organic and sustainably produced food has a direct impact on agricultural practices. Biodegradable mulch films contribute to the cultivation of organic crops by providing an environmentally responsible alternative to conventional plastic mulches. Ongoing research and developments in material science have led to the creation of biodegradable films with enhanced properties, such as improved strength, flexibility, and degradation rates. These advancements make biodegradable mulch films market more appealing and effective for farmers.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 45.10 million Market Size by 2030 USD 81.05 million CAGR CAGR of 7.6% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Providing Customized Solutions

As part of a broader commitment to sustainability, biodegradable mulch films can be marketed

Need of crops due to rising population across globe Major Market Players RKW SE, Biobag International AS, Novamont, British Polythene Industries PLC, BASF SE, Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd, AEP Industries Inc, AB Rani Plast OY, Armando Alvarez and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Study

The Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) segment is gaining prominence in the market due to its eco-friendly properties. TPS is derived from renewable resources, primarily starch obtained from crops like corn, wheat, and potatoes. The films produced from TPS are biodegradable, contributing to reduced environmental impact compared to traditional plastic mulch films.

The Fruits & Vegetables segment is a key driver for the demand for biodegradable mulch films. As consumers increasingly seek organic and sustainably produced food, farmers are under pressure to adopt practices that align with these preferences. Biodegradable mulch films offer a solution by providing an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional plastic mulching in fruit and vegetable cultivation.

Recent Developments

Singapore-based startup RWDC Industry has successfully concluded a Series A2 funding round, securing an impressive USD 13 million. This substantial investment was co-led by prominent venture capital firms Vickers Venture Partners and WI Harper Group. The primary allocation of these funds is earmarked for the expansion of RWDC's polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) production capacity.

BASF, a global chemical giant, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative in the realm of sustainable materials. The company has introduced Ecovio M 2351, a certified soil-biodegradable plastic specifically designed for mulch films. This innovative product is crafted from BASF's proprietary biodegradable co-polyester, PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate), known by the trade name Ecoflex.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The biodegradable mulch films market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors. One of the primary drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing global awareness and concern regarding environmental sustainability. As consumers and industries alike become more conscious of their ecological footprint, the demand for biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic mulch films has surged. Moreover, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting environmentally friendly agricultural practices have significantly boosted the adoption of biodegradable mulch films. This regulatory push is not only a driver but also acts as a crucial catalyst for innovation in the market, as companies strive to develop advanced, high-performance biodegradable materials. However, the market is not without its challenges. The cost of biodegradable mulch films remains a key restraint, limiting their widespread adoption, especially in regions with price-sensitive agricultural practices. Additionally, the performance of biodegradable materials under diverse environmental conditions poses a challenge, as the efficacy of these films can vary based on factors such as temperature and soil type. Moreover, the threat of inconsistent standards and certifications across different regions adds complexity to the market landscape, hindering seamless global adoption.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the biodegradable mulch films market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices and stringent regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly materials. Europe stands at the forefront of the market, with a proactive approach toward environmental conservation. Stringent regulations regarding plastic usage in agriculture, coupled with subsidies for eco-friendly alternatives, are propelling the market forward. The Asia-Pacific region, encompassing diverse agricultural landscapes, is witnessing a gradual but steady uptake of biodegradable mulch films. Factors such as increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, rising demand for organic produce, and government initiatives promoting eco-friendly farming practices contribute to market growth.

Impact of Recession

Recessions tend to disrupt supply chains, causing a ripple effect across industries. The biodegradable mulch films market relies on a complex supply chain involving raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. Any disruptions in the supply chain can lead to increased production costs and potential shortages, further challenging the market dynamics. Despite the economic challenges, there exists an opportunity for market players to invest in consumer awareness and education. Efforts to highlight the long-term benefits of biodegradable mulch films, such as soil health improvement and environmental sustainability, can resonate with consumers and potentially mitigate the impact of the recession on market demand.