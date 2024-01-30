Europe Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Forecasted at $2.32 Billion by 2033 - Analysis of Lucrative Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Regional Growth Pockets, and Dominant Players

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe acute care syndromic testing market was valued at $0.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2023 and 2033. Molecular diagnostics techniques such as syndromic panels are capable of simultaneously detecting several pathogens. These pathogens typically exhibit comparable or overlapping clinical symptomatology, making patient management easier and specific symptom diagnosis more straightforward.





Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Faster Results Acquired with Syndromic Tests Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Overall Reduced Cost of Care due to Early Diagnosis with Syndromic Testing Reduced Severe Adverse Effects from Pathogens

Market Challenges Need for Better Policies with Respect to Acute Care Syndromic Test Reimbursement Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centres

Market Opportunities Quick Access to Treatment and Reduced Use of Antibiotics High Number of Synergistic Activities and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Over the Past Years



Market Introduction



The increasing demand for early infectious illness identification has led to a notable surge in the acute care syndromic testing industry in Europe. The incidence of pandemics and the prevalence of infectious diseases have been major contributors to this rise. Furthermore, the expansion of the industry has been aided by the rise in global temperatures and the discovery of new infectious diseases in different places.



Promising healthcare solutions are available in the European acute care syndromic testing sector, and more developments may be possible. The acute care syndromic testing market is growing as a result of the advancement of instruments for early detection, treatment planning, diagnosis, and monitoring of infectious diseases. The Europe market is witnessing increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, further boosting the growth of the acute care syndromic panel testing market. Additionally, favorable regulations and initiatives promoting the integration of syndromic panel testing in routine clinical.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by End User

Hospitals

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutions

Other End Users

Segmentation 2: by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence. Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Biocartis N.V.

bioMerieux S.A. (BioFire Diagnostics)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Luminex Corporation)

Eurofins Scientific (Eurofins Viracor)

QIAGEN N.V.

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Europe

