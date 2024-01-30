Command Alkon’s Cloud-Connected Technologies Available in Markets Around the Globe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is committed to delivering state-of-the-art cloud solutions to customers around the globe. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company has evolved its product portfolio to include cutting-edge cloud and cloud-connected solutions for batch, dispatch, trucking, and office operations.



“I am proud to share with you our dedication to delivering cloud and cloud-connected technologies to ready mix operations in international markets,” said Leo Marthe, Vice President of International Sales at Command Alkon. “Known globally for our industry leading batching controls and dispatching system, it is crucial for us to communicate to all of the markets that we serve that we are at the forefront of innovation, providing solutions that enable ready mix producers to run their business from sales, through production and dispatching, to fleet management and office operations. Our cloud technologies are transforming the industry, empowering our customers with the tools they need to operate more securely, efficiently, and profitably. We are dedicated to driving positive change and revolutionizing the way businesses operate globally."

A pioneer in the heavy building materials software space, Command Alkon has continuously transformed the way construction businesses operate, setting the standard with their ready mix batching and dispatching solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded to markets around the globe, catering to a broad range of ready mix producers as well as concrete products manufacturers, asphalt producers, and cement and aggregate suppliers.

The company offers a suite of cloud-native and cloud-connected solutions that provide security, transparency, convenience, and accessibility for users on an international basis. By leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and IoT connectivity, Command Alkon enables real-time tracking, accurate data management, and seamless collaboration across ready mix operations and between producers and their valued customers.

Enhance Ready Mix Dispatching Operations with Real-Time Insight

Cloud-native Dispatch gives producers the ability to plan, place, and track orders throughout the entire dispatch process. Dispatch automates driver scheduling and daily planning, brings transparency to supply chain needs, and reduces back-office complexities to make managing finances easier and accelerate business growth. With its robust security controls and seamless integration with third-party systems through open APIs, Dispatch helps modernize and mobilize dispatching workflows.

Maximize Fleet Utilization with Flexible Telematics

TrackIt and TrackIt Advantage provide flexible offerings for vehicle tracking and fleet management to meet the needs of any size operation. These telematics solutions combine vehicle tracking, industry-specific status loops, time and attendance, and messaging capabilities, enabling materials suppliers to maximize utilization of their trucking resources.

Streamline Projects and Empower Buyers

Customer Portal allows materials buyers to self-serve through instant, reliable data sharing, and create, manage, and track orders 24 hours a day. Customer Portal is fully integrated with Command Alkon’s solutions for vehicle tracking and dispatch to deliver full transparency to customers on the status of their orders and loads.

Cloud-Connected Batch and Quality Control

COMMANDbatch and COMMANDqc can be seamlessly connected to the cloud, enabling efficient flow of data and information throughout the entire ready mix operation.

For more information about Command Alkon's solutions, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building industry. Command Alkon’s customer-focused suite of solutions enables you to take control of distributed, complex production and operational tasks, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com