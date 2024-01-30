Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market to 2031, Featuring Analysis of Harada Industry Co, Denso Corp, Yokogawa Electric Corp, AGC Automotive, ACE Technologies Corp, and Mistral Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific automotive integrated antenna system market (excluding China) is projected to reach $393.4 million by 2031 from $132.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period 2022-2031. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and technology improvements are anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive integrated antenna system market.





Industry Trends

Demand for Permanent Internet Connection

Rise in Integration of Infotainment Systems

Implementation of Antenna Farm

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Increasing Sales of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety Growing Automotive Connectivity Services Collision Warning Connected Parking Vehicle Management

Business Challenges Conflict between Requirements for Smaller Device Size and Larger Antenna Bandwidth

Business Strategies Product Development Market Development

Corporate Strategies Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Opportunities Widescale Technological Advances Rising Incorporation of Wireless Technology



Market Introduction



Several factors are driving the automotive integrated antenna system market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. These factors include the increasing demand for Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the growing production and sales of electric vehicles, and the widespread implementation of 5G networks. Large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are deliberately concentrating on slow technical developments in order to gain a substantial portion of the market in established automobile markets. A significant increase in data flow into and out of vehicles is required for emerging applications like vehicle-to-everything (V2X), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), firmware-over-the-air (FOTA), diagnostics, real-time maps, etc. This has resulted in a significant expansion in the number and types of antennas. The position of these antenna systems must be carefully considered in order to achieve best performance.



The increasing number of vehicles being equipped with antennas is a problem in terms of packaging and positioning strategies that work, given the variety of vehicle types and elements that influence wireless system reception.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation 2: by Antenna Type

Planar Antenna

Non-Planar Antenna

Segmentation 3: by Component

Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Antennas

Cables

Data Connectors

Segmentation 4: by Antenna Design

Shark-Fin Antenna (without TCU)

Antenna Farm (Without TCU)

Antenna Farm with TCU

TCU Box with Integrated Antenna

Antenna Farm with Slim TCU

Segmentation 5: by Connectivity

GNSS/GPS

WiFi-Bluetooth

Cellular

Others

Segmentation 6: by Frequency

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Segmentation 7: by Country

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Harada Industry Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

AGC Automotive

ACE Technologies Corporation

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the automotive integrated antenna system market?

What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve/maintain their market positioning and strategy adopted by new players entering in market space?

What are the different segments based on antenna type, component, design, connectivity, placement, frequency, and vehicle type in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $132.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $393.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9cn4r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment