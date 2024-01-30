Jedora Releases Jewelry Trends Report for Spring 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Jedora, a leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, released its spring 2024 seasonal trend report. Educating consumers on the latest jewelry trends, Jedora’s seasonal report outlines the latest fine jewelry styles forecasted by an accomplished team of gemology and fashion experts.

Jedora’s spring trends report assists consumers in shopping for emerging jewelry styles and curating their own accessory collections through the company’s online shopping experience. Consumers will be equipped with expert insights from Jedora’s team of highly skilled gemologists, diamontologists, buyers and styling experts who maintain a deep knowledge of the fine jewelry industry.

“Our seasonal report offers a comprehensive guide to educate and inspire our consumers to stay on-trend and discover the ever-evolving world of jewelry,” said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Jedora. “We are once again delighted to work with our best-in-class partners and industry experts to share insights and provide a one-stop-shop for all jewelry, watch, and loose gemstone needs.”

The online marketplace provides a seamless shopping experience for consumers and has become a trusted leader in identifying trends within the jewelry world. Jedora’s spring report provides insights into the industry’s biggest design elements slated for the coming months with an array of looks like bangles, necklaces of all sizes, statement hoops, and more.

Spring trends in jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones for 2024 include:

All About Bows – Bows are one of the spring’s biggest trends in fashion and accessories. From charming, everyday studs to a delicate bracelet, these eye-catching pieces will complete any look and have wearers feeling elegant and beautiful.

– Bows are one of the spring’s biggest trends in fashion and accessories. From charming, everyday studs to a delicate bracelet, these eye-catching pieces will complete any look and have wearers feeling elegant and beautiful. Hoops – Statement hoop earrings continue to steal the show this year with supersized and sparkly hoops taking center stage. Hoops are versatile and bring an element of fun and finesse to an outfit.

– Statement hoop earrings continue to steal the show this year with supersized and sparkly hoops taking center stage. Hoops are versatile and bring an element of fun and finesse to an outfit. Long Layers – From extra-long cultured pearl strands to metal chains and pendant necklace styles over 30 inches, long layered necklaces will be the perfect addition to any look this spring.

– From extra-long cultured pearl strands to metal chains and pendant necklace styles over 30 inches, long layered necklaces will be the perfect addition to any look this spring. Bangles – Bangles continue to lead the pack when it comes to statement pieces, and stackable, thin bangles along with larger sculptural cuffs are a must-have this season. Bangles can be worn at the wrist or upper arm for a noticeable presence.

– Bangles continue to lead the pack when it comes to statement pieces, and stackable, thin bangles along with larger sculptural cuffs are a must-have this season. Bangles can be worn at the wrist or upper arm for a noticeable presence. Pretty in Peach – Peach has been named the 2024 Color of the Year and couldn’t be more refreshing for a spring reset. Jewelry lovers can incorporate the calming, feminine color into their wardrobe with dazzling rose quartz, morganite, and pink opal pieces.



Jedora recently welcomed several new leading brands to its online jewelry marketplace including Arvino, Band Outlet, Myne USA, Scamper & Co, and BCBGMAXAZRIA, Bulova, Citizen, and Plein Sport watches.

All Jedora jewelry, watches and loose gemstones are available for online purchase through the brand's website.

About Jedora:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

