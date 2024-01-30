Poland Cards and Payments Market - Key Opportunities and Risks to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Poland cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, direct debits, credit transfers, cheques, and mobile wallets during the review-period (2019-23e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2023e-27). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Polish cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Polish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, mobile wallets, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Polish cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Polish cards and payments industry.

Key Market Insights

The Polish economy is gradually recovering from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, economic instability, and geopolitical uncertainty caused in part by the Russia/Ukraine conflict. As per the Central Statistical Office of Poland, annual inflation fell from 10.8% in July 2023 to 10% in September 2023, although it remains high. In line with this, the NBP reduced its discount rate from 6.85% in July 2023 to 6.10% in September 2023. Falling interest and inflation rates will increase consumer spending, thus having a positive impact on the cards and payments market in 2024 and beyond.

Domestic mobile payment solution BLIK is the preferred alternative payment solution for ecommerce purchases in the country. As per the company, Polish consumers made 13 million online purchases worth over PLN2.1 billion ($479.5 million) via BLIK during Black Friday and Cyber Monday (spanning November 24-27, 2023) - up from 11 million transactions worth PLN1.6 billion ($365.4 million) in 2022.

Banks are offering biometric payment cards for convenient and secure transactions. In August 2022, Bank Pocztowy partnered with identity solutions provider Thales to launch a biometric Mastercard debit card. The payment card is embedded with a fingerprint sensor, which allows card holders to make contactless payments without needing to enter a PIN, regardless of the transaction amount. To make payments, customers tap the card against a contactless POS terminal while placing their finger on the sensor.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Polish cards and payments industry, including -

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Polish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Polish cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Polish cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Poland.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Polish cards and payments industry

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

PKO Bank Polski

Santander

mBank

Bank Pekao

Credit Agricole

Citibank

Millennium Bank

ING Bank

Alior Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

