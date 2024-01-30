GCC In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2023-2033: Regional Growth Analysis by Procedure, End User & Product, Featuring Profiles of Prominent Market Players

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC IVF Market: Focus on Procedure, End User, Product, and 8 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare landscape in the GCC region has undergone significant improvements, characterized by the proliferation of specialized fertility clinics providing advanced IVF treatments. This surge is complemented by supportive policies and regulations implemented by GCC governments, acknowledging the importance of reproductive health, and ensuring oversight of the IVF industry.



Technological advancements, such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and in vitro maturation (IVM), have notably enhanced the success rates of fertility treatments in the GCC. The market further benefits from a growing trend in medical tourism, drawing individuals from neighbouring regions seeking accessible and high-quality IVF services within the GCC.



The GCC's IVF market stands at the threshold of ongoing expansion, propelled by shifting demographics, improved healthcare infrastructure, favourable regulatory environments, and continuous advancements in reproductive medicine. This sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges related to infertility in the region.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

Systems

Media Reagent

Accessories and Consumables

Segmentation 2: by Type

Conventional IVF

IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Segmentation 3: by Procedure

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Segmentation 4: by End-User

Commercial Labs

Fertility Clinics

Hospital Systems

Other End-User

Segmentation 5: by Country

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Bahrain

Companies Profiled

The Cooper Companies

Fujifilm

Merck

Esco Lifesciences Group

The Baker Company, Inc.

Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals

bioMerieux

Eppendorf

Corning Incorporated

Zeiss Group

Fertipro N.V.

Nidacon International AB

InVitroCare Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus

Key Questions Answered

What was the market size of the GCC in-vitro fertilization market in 2022?

Which technique segment holds the highest dominance in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?

Which segment exhibits the most dominance in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?

What are the primary factors propelling the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?

What opportunities, risks, and overall market landscape characterize the in-vitro fertilization market?

What significant market trends are influencing the expansion of the in-vitro fertilization market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1dstc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.