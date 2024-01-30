Virtual Private Server Market - Global Forecast to 2030, Featuring Profiles of A2 Hosting, GoDaddy, OVH, Tektonic, Dreamhost, Inmotion Hosting, Liquid Web, AWS & Alibaba Cloud

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Server Market by Type, Operating System, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtual private server market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026, reaching $8.3 billion by 2026.

The term virtual private server (VPS) refers to a hybrid of dedicated and shared hosting services. It consists of a real computer offered by a hosting firm that allows customers to install or detach hardware components depending on their needs and business size.

Furthermore, customers may install many VPS on a single physical server with different operating systems based on their needs. Furthermore, the surge in cyber risks and cyber-attacks in data centres throughout the world has increased demand for virtual private servers.



Key Insights into the Virtual Private Server Market

Rapid Market Expansion: The research outlines the significant growth potential within the VPS market, underscoring the role of technological advancements and heightened security in data centers as key drivers.

The research outlines the significant growth potential within the VPS market, underscoring the role of technological advancements and heightened security in data centers as key drivers. Segment Analysis: Detailed insights are provided into the various segments of the market, including VPS types, operating systems, organization sizes, and industry verticals. This granularity helps stakeholders understand the specific areas of growth and opportunity.

Detailed insights are provided into the various segments of the market, including VPS types, operating systems, organization sizes, and industry verticals. This granularity helps stakeholders understand the specific areas of growth and opportunity. Regional Outlook: The report also includes a global perspective, offering a regional analysis that highlights specific markets demonstrating notable expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Operating system: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Windows

5.3. Linux



6. Organization size: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises



7. End Users: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. IT & Telecommunication

7.3. Retail

7.4. BFSI

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments



10. Vendor Profiles

A2 Hosting

GoDaddy

OVH

Tektonic

Dreamhost

Endurance International

Inmotion Hosting

Liquid Web

AWS

Alibaba Cloud

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmuamu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.