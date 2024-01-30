Adtalem Global Education Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Adtalem Global Education, Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Adtalem Global Education, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/atge.



Before the market opened on January 30, 2024, CNBC reported that short seller Fahmi Quadir of Safkhet Capital has a short position in Adtalem Global Education shares, and wrote that the Company is “a toxic byproduct of an imperfect higher education system.” Quadir believes that the schools in Adtalem’s portfolio are pushing students into untenable debt loads and stated, “We believe that Adtalem is completely uninvestable, the number of existential risks that exists today should cause alarm for any investor that’s looking into this company.”

Shares of Adtalem Global Education, Inc. stock dropped 15% in premarket trading on January 30, 2024.

Anyone who purchased Adtalem Global Education, Inc. common stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

