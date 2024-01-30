Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Projected to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2030: Global Industry Trends and Dynamics Uncovered

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product, Disease Type, and Technology, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide infectious disease diagnostics market valued $21.4 billion in 2023 is forecast to reach $31.5 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.



The new research report comprises of a market industry trend analysis. The report includes industry trends, price analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, important stakeholders, and market purchasing behaviour. Government programmes, plans, or financing that support and encourage diagnostics industry innovation and development create market growth prospects. These financial incentives and support structures enable businesses and institutions to invest in R&D, infrastructure, and the development of sophisticated diagnostic technologies.



For efficient treatment and management, diseases such as TB, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections, and respiratory infections require an accurate and prompt diagnosis. Early detection of these disorders is critical in the surveillance of these infectious diseases, boosting market growth in this field.



Inadequate reimbursements are a key problem impeding industry expansion. Medical testing has suffered a 40% decrease in reimbursement over the previous 40 years, according to MedPAC (Medicare Payment Advisory Commission). This reduction, as well as extra economic concerns among healthcare organisations, are significant impediments to the use of innovative diagnostic procedures in clinical laboratories.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Assays & Reagents

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software



6. Disease Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hepatitis

6.3. Human Immunodeficiency Virus

6.4. Influenza

6.5. Others



7. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Immunodiagnostics

7.3. Clinical Microbiology

7.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.5. Next Generation Sequencing

7.6. Others



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments



10. Vendor Profiles

Amgen.

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Pfizer.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

