TDC NET Financial Calendar 2024

|January 2024
TDC NET: Financial calendar for 2024
TDC NET release their financial calendar for 2024 as set out below.
7th March
Annual Report 2023 public on www.tdcnet.com
21st August
Financial Report (H1) January – June 2024 public on www.tdcnet.com
Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 09:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.
The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 21 29 89 91 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
This notification is made by Pernille Møller Borch, Senior Treasury Manager at TDC NET.
TDC tickers
Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.
Attachment