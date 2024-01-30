Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: High Return on Investments and Demand for Enhanced Customer Experiences Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Market by DNS Service, DNS Server (Primary Servers and Secondary Servers), Cloud Deployment, End User, Enterprise (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts that the global managed DNS market size is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1%

The internet ecosystem has taken center stage amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has imposed lockdown in every country in the world. As a result, the demand for network connectivity has grown exponentially in the consumer and business segments. The new 'work from home' trend has increased data traffic over the network.

Web and application traffic has increased by leap and bounds, resulting in growth in DNS traffic. Hence, businesses are keen to advance their DNS infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity, maintain Quality of Service (QoS), fulfill higher bandwidth demand, and provide super-rich user experience to their customers.

By end user, the service providers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed DNS is integral for service providers, streamlining domain management and enhancing online service performance. These services handle domain registration, hosting DNS records, and employ a global network of servers strategically located worldwide. Leveraging Anycast technology, they ensure low-latency responses by routing DNS queries to the nearest node.

Load balancing features optimize server distribution, enhancing application reliability. Managed DNS often includes security measures like DDoS protection and DNSSEC, fortifying against malicious activities. Traffic management tools allow providers to customize routing based on factors like geography or server health.

By end user, the enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Enterprises strategically employ managed DNS to uphold the reliability, performance, and security of their online infrastructure. These services play a pivotal role in ensuring high availability by distributing DNS records across a global network of servers and minimizing downtime for websites and applications.

Leveraging features such as global server load balancing and integration with Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), enterprises optimize traffic distribution and enhance content delivery speed. Enterprises value the control and customization options these services provide, allowing for easy management of DNS configurations.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region has become a hotbed for rapidly adopting managed DNS. The managed DNS market in Asia Pacific is booming, fueled by rising internet penetration, cloud adoption, and security concerns with China, Japan, and India leading the charge.

Cloud-based services are gaining traction, while industries like BFSI, media, and IT drive demand. Consolidation is shaping the competitive landscape, with established players like AWS, GoDaddy, and Akamai competing for dominance. As the market embraces new technologies like blockchain and AI, the future looks bright for managed DNS in Asia Pacific.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (securing websites from DDoS attacks, low cost associated with managed DNS, high return on investment, and enhanced customer experience), restraints (availability of free DNS service providers, technological complexities), opportunities (growth in cloud computing, increasing online presence of retail & eCommerce, media & entertainment, & BFSI businesses), and challenges (data privacy concerns, market competition).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the managed DNS market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the managed DNS market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the managed DNS market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global

