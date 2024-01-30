Global event organiser dmg events and Air Products announce launch of the California Hydrogen Convention in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California - (January 30, 2024) dmg events and co-host Air Products will present the California Hydrogen Convention from May 29 - 30, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA).

The convention will assemble domestic and international energy leaders, policymakers, stakeholders, senior government representatives and thought leaders to accelerate the pathway for building a robust hydrogen market in the State of California and the United States as a whole. 2024 is a critical year for the hydrogen sector with the announced Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program (H2Hubs) which will provide up to $7 billion to establish seven regional clean hydrogen hubs across America.

California’s Alliance for Renewable Clean Energy Systems (ARCHES), of which Air Products is a member, has been selected to receive up to $1.2 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate the development and deployment of clean renewable hydrogen. The convention will focus on topics that include building or expanding hydrogen projects to serve power generation, public transportation, heavy-duty trucks, consumer vehicles, port operations, and other future applications to decarbonize and expand the clean-energy economy statewide.

“Collaboration and partnerships are critical for the energy sector to embrace new opportunities that can help decarbonize while meeting the world’s growing demand for secure, affordable, sustainably produced energy,” said Nick Samain, SVP dmg events. “Industry events like the California Hydrogen Convention provide a great forum to share knowledge and showcase technologies and innovations to address the climate challenge and help reduce our impacts on air, land and water resources.”

Attendees can look forward to an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and services, alongside an industry-leading strategic conference, in-depth technical sessions and workshops. There are expected to be 5,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, and 150 expert speakers presenting over two days of the show.



As Industry Co-Host, Air Products brings innovation and leadership in hydrogen technologies and applications worldwide. As the world’s largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world’s largest production, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects related to hydrogen. The company’s technologies are used in over 1.5 million fuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 65 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

“The issue of climate change is one of the most critical issues facing our world today and hydrogen will be a big part of the solution. We need to deploy it at scale and Air Products has committed to at least $15 billion of investment through 2027 in clean energy megaprojects around the world. Many of these projects are already underway and are providing needed assurances to consumers that there will be a ready, safe, and reliable supply to meet their needs,” said Eric Guter, Air Products’ Global Vice President, Hydrogen. “We are proud to be part of the California Hydrogen Convention and look forward to continuing the conversation with our colleagues and customers at the event as we work together to generate a cleaner future.”

The California Hydrogen Convention will also feature a dedicated pavilion for the exhibition and conference sessions focused on innovations and technology for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, an essential tool to achieve carbon neutrality.

For more information on how to participate at the California Hydrogen Convention, please visit https://www.californiahydrogen.com/

