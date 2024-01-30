Industrial Networking Solutions Market Size/Share Envisaged To Reach USD 150.68 Billion By 2032, at Projected CAGR of 20.1%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Industrial Networking Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering; By Technology; By Networking Type; By Service; By Enterprise; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global industrial networking solutions market size and share is currently valued at USD 29.05 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 150.68 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 20.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Industrial Networking Solutions? How Big is Industrial Networking Solutions Market Size & Share?

Industrial networking solutions refer to the use of networking technologies and protocols to connect various devices and systems within an industrial environment. These environments can take multiple forms, including factories, manufacturing plants, process control systems, transportation systems, and other industrial environments. Industrial networking solutions were developed to provide seamless data interchange and connectivity in industrial settings. They encompass several essential elements and attributes, which include industrial internet of things (IIOT), ethernet and industrial ethernet, wireless communication, fieldbus protocols, cloud computing and edge computing, and cybersecurity.

Industrial network solutions offer several benefits, such as improved productivity, enhanced safety, and increased resiliency. Also, they promote intelligent decision making by enabling seamless data exchange and automation. Furthermore, these solutions are crucial for the implementation of initiatives where interconnected systems play a pivotal role. The rapid expansion of the smartphone and tablet market has led many businesses to adopt these solutions, impacting the industrial networking solutions market size favorably.

Industrial Networking Solutions Market: Key Companies

A5G Networks

ABB

Belden

Celona

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Eaton

GE Digital

Graphiant

HPE

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Kyland Technology

Litmus Automation

Moxa

Nokia

Red Lion Controls

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Veryx Technologies

Key Highlights

Rising adoption of industry 4.0 and widespread use of wireless technologies are the primary factors supporting the growth of the market.

and widespread use of wireless technologies are the primary factors supporting the growth of the market. The industrial networking solutions market segmentation is primarily based on offering, technology, networking type, enterprise, vertical, and region.

North America witnessed the largest revenue share in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of 4.0 : The rapid adoption of industry 4.0 principles worldwide has led to a significant rise in demand for industrial networking solutions. The seamless integration of cyber-physical systems, which enable real-time collaboration between physical machinery and digital systems, is primarily fueling this transformative shift. Besides, industry 4.0 prioritizes interoperability, and industrial networking standards like UA and MQTT are crucial for ensuring critical communication.

: The rapid adoption of industry 4.0 principles worldwide has led to a significant rise in demand for industrial networking solutions. The seamless integration of cyber-physical systems, which enable real-time collaboration between physical machinery and digital systems, is primarily fueling this transformative shift. Besides, industry 4.0 prioritizes interoperability, and industrial networking standards like UA and MQTT are crucial for ensuring critical communication. Broad use of wireless technologies: Industrial IoT (IIoT) refers to the integration of IoT technology into a variety of industrial processes like automation, optimization, and maintenance. The integration enables businesses to improve the efficiency and dependability of their processes. With significant improvements in the performance and efficiency achieved through industrial processes, the industrial networking solutions market demand is projected to rise. Furthermore, the growing usage of wireless technologies in industrial operations is anticipated to impact the industry favorably.

Industry Trends:

Widespread use in various applications: Industrial networking solutions are utilized in a wide range of applications, which include predictive maintenance, remote tracking, and incident management. Besides, the solutions developed by industrial networking solutions market key players serve a diverse range of industries, which include food and beverage, chemicals, machine manufacturing, medical devices, and logistics and transportation.

Restraints:

High costs: The primary investment in software, which includes reliable equipment for hard industrial environments and sophisticated software for security and communication, accounts for a major portion of the total costs. Integrating the old legacy systems with the current networking solutions demands additional investments in both equipment and personal training. Besides, updating firmware and implementation of cybersecurity measures further increase the burden. Uncertainty about return on investment may lead to reluctance in using these technologies.

Segmentation Overview

The Services Segment Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share

By offering, the services segment accounted for the largest industrial networking solutions market share. Industrial networking solution services include activities like network orchestration, testing and auditing, provisioning, consulting, and training and education. Also, network planning, optimization, support, and maintenance are covered under the services segment. All of these services are essential for meeting the diverse needs of clients, impacting the segment’s growth favorably.

The Wireless Networking Segment Witnessed the Largest Market Share

Based on networking type, the wireless networking segment accounted for the biggest share of the market. This is primarily because wireless networking can seamlessly connect several devices in a variety of settings without the need of costly cable installations. Radio communication is extensively employed in the design and operation of administrative telecom networks, with the physical layer of the model being the primary interface.

The Chemicals and Materials Segment Witnessed the Fastest Market Growth

The chemicals and materials segment is anticipated to witness the fastest industrial networking solutions market growth. The rising utilization of advanced networking technologies like IIoT and WLAN has played a pivotal role in optimizing manufacturing methods and enhancing business operations in the manufacturing and construction sector. With IoT-enabled monitoring solutions and predictive analytics, it’s possible to monitor the throughput and quality in the chemical and materials vertical continuously.

Industrial Networking Solutions Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 150.68 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 34.83 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 20.1% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players ABB, A5G Networks, Belden, Celona, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Eaton, GE Digital, Graphiant, HPE, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Kyland Technology among others Segments Covered By Offering, By Technology, By Networking Type, By Service, By Enterprise, By Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: North America dominates the market for industrial networking solutions. The rapid adoption of industry 4.0 and the rising integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are the primary factors driving the growth of the region in the industry. The shift towards industry 4.0 has resulted in increased demand for complex networking solutions that allow seamless communications and data exchange within industrial processes. Companies are increasingly adopting intelligent sensors and interconnected devices to enhance efficiency and decision-making processes through real-time analysis.

Asia Pacific: The industrial networking solutions market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth. This is primarily because of the quick development of network infrastructure and rapid expansion of industrial activity. With strong support from the government, China is poised to embrace industrial networking solutions. Besides, rising automation and substantial investments from industry players are projected to boost the demand for these solutions in APAC.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the industrial networking solutions market report based on offering, technology, networking type, service, enterprise, vertical, and country:

By Offering Outlook

Technologies

Services

By Technology Outlook

SD-WAN

WLAN

IIoT

By Networking Type Outlook

Wireline Networking

Wireless Networking

By Service Outlook

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Integration

Network Orchestration

Training & Education

Network Consulting

Network Provisioning

Network Security

Network Auditing & Testing

Support & Maintenance

By Enterprise Outlook

Supply Chain Management

Asset Tracking & Management

Emergency & Incident Management

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Streaming & Video

Predictive Maintenance

By Vertical Outlook

Process Industry Energy & Utilities Chemicals & Materials Food & Beverage Water & Waste Management Other Process Industries

Discrete Industry Automotive Semiconductors & Electronics Logistics & Transportation Machine Manufacturing Medical Devices



By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

