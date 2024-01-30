Europe AI/ML Medical Device Market Forecast to 2032: A $7.93 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Growing Demand in the Field of Radiology and Cardiology

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Medical Device Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe artificial intelligence/machine learning medical device market was valued at $1.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.93 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.95% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by various factors, including the extensive presence of companies providing AI solutions, increasing demand in radiology and cardiology sectors, a surge in the need for wearable sensors, and numerous government initiatives.





Key Trends



Update of Government Regulations to Accommodate the Development and Regulation of AI-enabled SaMD

Most AI-Enabled Medical Devices Aid in Clinical Decision-Making but do not Provide the Final Diagnosis Themselves

Very Few AI-Enabled Medical Devices Have to Undergo the Rigorous PMA Process: Rest Get 510(k) Clearance

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Presence of a Large Ecosystem of Companies Offering AI Solutions Targeting the Diverse Range of Applications of AI in the Healthcare Growing Demand in the Field of Radiology and Cardiology Increasing Adoption of AI-Enabled Solutions due to Their Ability to Shorten Waiting Times and Reduce Burden on Healthcare System Growing Demand for Wearable Sensors to Increase Adoption of AI-Enabled Medical Devices for Home-based Care Large Number of Government Initiatives Advancing the Research and Development of AI-Enabled Medical Devices

Business Restraints Lack of Transparency and Concerns around Data Sharing Leading to Cybersecurity Concerns and Hindering Adoption of AI in Healthcare Challenges Related to Identification and Minimization of Bias in AI Algorithms Leading to Concerns Surrounding the Reliability of Diagnosis and Thus Hindering the Use of AI-Enabled Solutions

Business Opportunities Applications across a Wide Range of Clinical Areas Present Opportunities for Further Research and Development Potential of AI to Shorten Wait Times and Reduce Disease Burden on the Healthcare System, Especially in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)



Market Introduction



The Europe market for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Devices is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. A flourishing ecosystem of companies offering AI/ML solutions is driving innovation in medical devices across the region. Notably, there is a rising demand for AI/ML applications in medical imaging, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. The fields of radiology and cardiology are witnessing a substantial uptick in the adoption of AI/ML, leading to improved diagnostic precision and treatment planning.

The increasing popularity of wearable sensors is also contributing to the market's expansion. Government initiatives across European countries aimed at promoting the incorporation of AI/ML technologies in healthcare are crucial factors fostering the growth of this market. With a commitment to technological advancements and healthcare innovation, the Europe AI/ML Medical Device Market is poised for continued evolution in reshaping medical diagnostics and patient care.



Market Segmentation by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled

CellaVision AB

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthineers AG

AI4MedImaging Medical Solutions SA

AZmed SAS

Smart Soft Healthcare AD

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2022-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1m0ny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment