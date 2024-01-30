3D Bioprinting Market Global Forecast to 2030, Featuring EnvisionTEC, Organovo, Inventia Life Science, Poietis, Vivax Bio, Allevi, Cyfuse Biomedical, 3D Bioprinting Solutions & Cellink Global

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Bioprinting Market by Component, Material, Application, End User, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide 3D bioprinting market was worth USD 2.0 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% between 2023 and 2030.

The increase is attributable to a scarcity of organ donors and an ageing population with chronic respiratory disorders. Rising R&D expenditure, technological innovation, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses are all factors that are projected to drive market expansion.

The 3D printing community reacted to the COVID-19 problem by volunteering to assist in the manufacturing of critical medical equipment for hospitals dealing with the epidemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Component: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. 3D Bioprinters

5.3. Bioinks



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Research applications

6.3. Clinical applications



7. End Users: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Research Organizations and Academic Institutes,

7.3. Biopharmaceutical companies

7.4. Hospitals



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

EnvisionTEC, Inc

Organovo Holdings, Inc

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio, LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

