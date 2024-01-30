Middle East and Africa (MEA) Packaged Food Market Report 2023-2033: Dominated by Africa Packaging Organization (APO), Mondi Group, and Amcor

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa's packaged food market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors that reflect changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and a rising demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options. As the region undergoes economic development and urbanization, there is a noticeable shift in lifestyles, with more consumers opting for packaged foods due to their convenience and time-saving attributes. The packaged food market includes a diverse range of products, such as snacks, ready meals, and convenience foods, among others, catering to the evolving needs of a population with busier schedules and an increasing focus on convenience.



Changing dietary habits and an influx of global food trends are also contributing to the growth of the packaged food market in the Middle East and Africa. As consumers become more exposed to a variety of cuisines and flavors, there is a growing demand for packaged foods that offer diverse taste experiences.



Government initiatives and investments in the food and beverage sector, coupled with advancements in packaging technology, further support the expansion of packaged food market in the region. As food safety and quality standards improve, consumers are gaining confidence in packaged products, contributing to increased consumption. The market is expected to continue evolving as manufacturers respond to consumer demands for healthier, more sustainable options within the packaged food segment.

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Growth of e-Commerce Has Influenced the Packaged Food Market

Busy Lifestyles and Urbanization Have Driven the Demand for Convenient and Ready-To-Eat Packaged Products

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Beverage

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Segmentation 2: by Product Type

Rigid

Flexible

Segmentation 3: by Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Others

Segmentation 4: by Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled

Africa Packaging Organization (APO)

Mondi Group

Amcor plc

Crown Holdings, Inc.

DS Smith plc

Ardagh Group SA

Berry Global Inc.

Petainer Innopac Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Omani Packaging Co. LLC

Sappi Ltd.

Mpact Ltd.

Israel Packaging & Printing Ltd.

Takween Advanced Industries Co.

Transpaco Ltd.

Key Questions Answered

What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East and Africa packaged food market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Middle East and Africa packaged food market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Middle East and Africa packaged food industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the Middle East and Africa packaged food in terms of growth potential?

Which application, product type, material type is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

What are the current regulatory frameworks governing Middle East and Africa packaged food market?

Which country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period?

