Toggle3D.ai Reports 75% Usage Growth in Q4, New Release With AI Search Engine Integration Set for Q1

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") ( CSE:TGGL ) ( OTC:TGGLF ) (FSE:Q0C), the all in one 3D modeling solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is excited to report a 75% jump in usage in Q4. The Toggle3D platform currently has 27,192 users, and 26,504 or 97% of the users are active and have logged in within the last 30 days. The Company is focused on monetizing these users in Q1 by implementing a $10/pay per use business model which the Company believes will be more aligned with the current use cases in the platform.



CEO Evan Gappelberg comments "I'm pleased to see Toggle usage rate jump 75% in Q4 and continue to see the usage jump in 2024. It's exciting that we have attracted such a diverse group of users in a short period which includes designers, architects, 3D modelers, prototyping and more. I believe Toggle can quickly become a daily destination platform as it is the easiest to use all-in-one platform for all 3D modeling needs."

The Company is also excited for the relaunch of Toggle3D with its groundbreaking new features including Nextech3D.ai's in-house built AI-powered 3D model search engine . Toggle3D has users from all over the world including the United States, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, India, Brazil, Argentina, and more.

Watch a video of CEO Evan Gappelberg discuss Toggle3D.ai's anticipated relaunch and the AI powered search engine: click here to watch

Earlier this month, Nextech3D.ai unveiled the AI 3D model search engine . This breakthrough AI search engine integrates computer vision and artificial intelligence to refine and quicken the 3D modeling process. By leveraging this proprietary technology, Nextech3D.ai will streamline and accelerate its in-house 3D model production operations significantly. In addition, Nextech3D.ai will integrate the AI search engine within the Toggle3D platform in Q1, 2024. Through this integration Toggle3D will provide a rich feature set for product designers, 3D artists and architects to create 3D from 2D images. In addition to 3D files you will be able to leverage the Toggle3D platform with just a 2D image. The monetization model for this feature is going to be a pay-per-use model which is a huge value add for our customers. This business model should lead to revenue growth in 2024. The Company views this as a major advancement in 3D modeling and could set a new industry benchmark as an indispensable tool for 3D model factories, 3D artists, and more.

Watch a demo of the AI-Powered 3D model search engine tool - click here

Functioning through image analysis, the AI 3D model search engine navigates Nextech's extensive library database of hundreds of thousands of 3D product models, parts and components. The search engine presents a closely matching 3D model "mesh" to the original search image, greatly reducing the time and labor involved in creating 3D models. In a brief span, 3D artists can select from various search matches, taking advantage of the library's vast collection of pre-existing 3D models.

Watch a demo video of AI-powered 3D model texturing in the Toggle3D platform: click here

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF (FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/toggle3d.ai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Wire Service Contact: