Europe Farm Management Software & Data Analytics Market Report 2023-2027: A $2.34 Billion Opportunity with Country-Level Shares Analysis by Application, Product, and Service Provider

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe farm management software and data analytics market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $1.12 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.79% and reach $2.34 billion by 2027.





Trends

Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield

Growing Need to Combat Climate Change

Increasing Agricultural Farm Size

Expanding Technological Advancements in Agricultural Applications

Augmenting Implementation of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service

5G: A Boost for Farm Management and Data Analytics Services

Business Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Food Need to Reduce Crop Losses Decreasing Workforce Availability Need for Automation and Mechanization Increased Government Support

Challenges Threat to Farm Data Security Leading to Low Investments Technological Challenges Impede the Development Complexities due to Lack of Infrastructure Lack of Interoperation Management

Business Strategies Product Launches Business Expansions

Corporate Strategies Mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market

Opportunities Rise in Integration of Emerging Technological Advancements Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies Growth in AI and Blockchain-based Solution Providers Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming Improved Services for Farmers in Rural Areas Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks Scope of Developing Affordable Solutions



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Management

Aquaculture

Forestry

Livestock management is expected to dominate the Europe farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment. The huge market share and growth potential associated with livestock management as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the broad range of applications found under the farming type for agricultural software solutions.



Segmentation 2: by Product

On-Cloud Software

On-Premise Software

The product segment's Europe farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be dominated by on-cloud software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, scalability, integration, and convenience associated with software solutions are the primary reasons behind the growth of this product offering.



Segmentation 3: by Service Provider

System Integration and Consulting

Maintenance and Support

Managed Services

The Europe farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by managed services. Managed services include various services such as data, analytics, farm operation, supply chain management, and climate information services. They deliver service-oriented architecture services and solutions, providing many benefits to an organization, including enhanced information flow, configuration flexibility, ability to build new functionalities, and advanced integration capabilities quickly. Thus, the vast market share of managed services segment is due to the market players providing a service-oriented architecture that aligns the business objectives with the IT environment.



Segmentation 4: by Country

Germany

France

Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Switzerland

Greece

Ukraine

Turkey

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Accenture

AGRIVI

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BASF SE

CNH Industrial NV

Syngenta AG

Proagrica

Yara International ASA

OneSoil

Vidacycle

Case Studies

SourceTrace

AGRIVI

AgriWebb

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated Europe farm management software and data analytics market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2027, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2027?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the Europe farm management software and data analytics market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the farm management software and data analytics market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How much revenue is each segment expected to record during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tra9u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment