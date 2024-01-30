Barrier Resins Market Forecasts Surge in Asia-Pacific Region and Shift towards Sustainable Packaging

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis on barrier resins has been released, offering a comprehensive overview of current market dynamics and projections for future growth. This research piece provides an in-depth look into the barrier resins market, a crucial segment of the global packaging industry.

Highlighted within the report is the significant market size expansion from $3.64 billion in 2023 to a forecasted $5.18 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend signifies the increasing importance of barrier resins in various application sectors due to their exceptional ability to block the penetration of gases, vapors, and liquids.

This market surge is notably led by the Asia-Pacific region which has emerged as the largest and fastest-growing market. The growth is fueled by rapid industrial advancements and the expansion of the food and beverage sector requiring high-quality packaging solutions.

The research elucidates the market's segmentation, including flexible and rigid packaging, and covers the application of multiple resin types such as polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and polyethylene naphthalate (PEN). Markets across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, cosmetics, and agriculture industries are analyzed, reflecting the diversity of barrier resins' applications.

Key market trends identified in the report include the increasing use of digital printing on barrier packaging, antimicrobial barrier coatings, and the innovation of biodegradable barrier resins. These trends are indicative of the industry's adaptation to consumer preferences, sustainability requirements, and technological developments.

Contributing to the market growth is the elevated demand for food products with enhanced shelf life. Consumer patterns, such as the preference for long-shelf-life products, are emphasized by the tripling of such product demand as indicated by the FMCG sector in the UAE.

Moving forward, lifestyle changes are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market’s trajectory. The report spotlights the shift towards healthier eating habits and a greater consumption of fresh foods, which rely heavily on the barrier properties of packaging materials for protection and longevity.

These findings underscore the market's responsiveness to consumer health trends and the increasing relevance of barrier resins in supporting lifestyle changes. The report further expounds on leading companies' strategic moves, including acquisitions and sustainable product launches, to capitalize on these growth opportunities and enhance their footprint in the global market.

Major Players shaping the barrier resins landscape are featured, showcasing their contribution to the market through innovation, strategic acquisitions, and focus on eco-friendly solutions. Highlighting the significance of regional players alongside global counterparts, the report offers a holistic view of the competitive scenario.

The detailed research presented in this report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders within the industry, as well as those seeking to understand the complex facets and future directions of the barrier resins market. As the market continues to evolve, this report is essential reading for anyone looking to stay informed on the cutting edge of packaging advancements.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Packaging Type: Flexible Packaging; Rigid Packaging By Resin Type: Polyvinylidene Chloride; Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol; Polyethylene Naphthalate; Polyamide; Polyethylene Terephthalate; Polyethylene; Polypropylene; Polyvinyl Alcohol; Other Resin Types By Application: Food And Beverage; Pharmaceutical And Medical; Cosmetics; Agriculture; Industrial; Other Applications

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Companies Profiled:

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tenjin Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Solvay International SA

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nspec Ethylene Oxide and Specialities

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

INVISTA Textiles UK Ltd.

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Valspar Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Borealis Ag

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Braskem S.A.

Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

EVAL Europe N.V

Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Elion Technology Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Kuraray America Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Corporation.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Berry Global Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5qnea

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.