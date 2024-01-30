Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 - A $17.05 Billion Market by 2028, Registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.9%

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An extensive market research report detailing current trends, growth drivers, and forecasted advancements in the construction adhesives industry has been recently published. This report is poised to benefit strategists, investors, and participants across the global construction adhesives landscape as it reveals compelling insights into the industry's trajectory towards 2024 and beyond.

New Insights into the Thriving Asia-Pacific Construction Adhesives Sector

The comprehensive report highlights the Asia-Pacific region as the frontrunner in the market, leading in both size and growth rate. Stakeholders in this regional sector can glean valuable knowledge from this newly published data, informing their strategic planning and forecast models.

Insight into the leading types of construction adhesives comprising water-based, solvent-based, and reactive solutions.

Detailed analysis of market dynamics, including the rise in green building initiatives and stringent safety standards.

Examination of the growing adoption of bio-based adhesives and cutting-edge technologies.

Market Drivers and Emerging Trends in Construction Adhesives

The report delves into several key drivers shaping the market, from the ongoing surge in construction activities to significant investments in infrastructure projects. Furthermore, emerging trends, such as the utilization of specialty adhesives and the increasing focus on sustainability, are playing an integral role in market expansion.

Analysis of the current market size and future growth forecast at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

Exploration of industry trends including smart building technologies and the impact of climate change adaptation.

Discussion of strategic acquisitions and innovative product development by major industry players.

In-Depth Sector Analysis and Market Scope

The report offers an in-depth analysis of various segments within the construction adhesives market, providing a granular view of various adhesive types and their applications across residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Moreover, the report's scope captures a broad spectrum of market participants and stakeholders, ranging from manufacturing companies to end-users, while providing a holistic view of global and regional market scenarios.

This comprehensive study is an indispensable tool for those seeking to navigate the complexities of the construction adhesives market and leverage opportunities for strategic growth.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Water-based; Solvent-based; Hot-melt; Reactive

By Resin Type: Acrylic Adhesive; Polyurethane (PU); Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA); Epoxy

By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial



