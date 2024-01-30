Industrial Ethernet Market Set to Soar Past USD 112.3 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Industrial Ethernet market , increasing adoption of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) for deterministic communication, the development of gigabit and 10-gigabit Ethernet for faster data transmission, the emergence of Power over Ethernet (PoE) for efficient power delivery, the integration of wireless technologies into industrial Ethernet networks, and the growth of edge computing for data processing at the network's edge, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Industrial Ethernet is a type of Ethernet that is specifically designed for use in industrial environments. It is more robust and reliable than commercial Ethernet, and it can withstand harsh conditions such as extreme temperatures, vibration, and electromagnetic interference. Industrial Ethernet is used to connect a wide range of industrial devices, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), sensors, actuators, and robots.

Prominent Players in the Industrial Ethernet Market

Siemens

Cisco

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Belden

General Electric

Phoenix Contact

Moxa

Advantech

Beckhoff

Westermo

Kyland

WAGO Corporation

Hirschmann

Transcend

Red Lion Controls

HMS Industrial Networks

Delta Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron

Sick

Phoenix Systems

PROFINET Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

PROFINET dominates the global online market due to historical adoption, compatibility with existing infrastructure, or industry standards. For example, PROFINET had a strong foothold in Europe due to its compatibility with PROFIBUS, a widely used fieldbus system.

Industrial Automation is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the industrial automation is the leading segment as it leads to increased efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. It allows for streamlined and optimized manufacturing processes, reducing manual labor and human error. As a result, businesses were increasingly investing in automation technologies.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong presence of manufacturing industries, especially in automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The adoption of industrial automation and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in these sectors drove the demand for industrial Ethernet solutions. Additionally, North America was a hub for technology innovation and had a well-established ecosystem of vendors and service providers.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Industrial Ethernet market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Industrial Ethernet.

Key Developments in the Industrial Ethernet Market

In February 2023, The Cisco recently announced cloud-based IoT Operations Dashboard is designed to leverage the cloud to accelerate operational efficiency between these teams, reduce downtime, and enhance overall safety and security.

