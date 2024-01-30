Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Push Lawn Mowers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The push lawn mowers market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $13.74 billion in 2023 to $14.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The push lawn mowers market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to various factors, including evolving lawn care trends, increased environmental awareness, and the phenomenon of suburbanization, which has led to a higher demand for lawn maintenance equipment like push lawn mowers.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a heightened focus on sustainability, the rise of urban gardening and landscaping, the ongoing transition towards cleaner energy sources, and the increased demand for landscaping services. Prominent trends in this forecast period encompass technological advancements in push lawn mowers, the emergence of autonomous and smart mower technologies, improvements in battery technology, and a growing emphasis on customization and personalization to meet the needs of consumers in the lawn care industry.



The push lawn mowers market is expected to experience growth due to the increased interest in lawn care and gardening activities among people during the COVID-19 outbreak. Many individuals have turned to gardening and lawn care as a way to stay engaged, pursue a hobby, achieve a sense of accomplishment, reduce stress, and access fresh food.

The National Gardening Survey conducted in 2021 by the National Gardening Association revealed that gardening participation significantly increased during the pandemic, with 18.3 million new gardeners joining the community. Furthermore, 42% of respondents reported that their gardening efforts intensified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a high demand for gardening equipment, including push lawn mowers.



The primary categories of push lawn mowers consist of gas lawn mowers and electric lawn mowers. Electric lawn mowers are powered by lithium-ion batteries, offering instant startup, quiet operation, emissions-free use, and reduced maintenance compared to traditional gasoline engines. Push lawn mower products include manual, electric, petrol, robotic, and other variations, and they find applications in both residential and commercial settings for lawn maintenance.



The growing popularity of golf courses is also expected to boost the push lawn mowers market. Golf courses require meticulous maintenance, including precise cutting of smaller grassy areas and tight spots. Push lawn mowers are commonly used on golf courses to contribute to their well-maintained appearance. In 2022, the Professional Golfers' Association Limited reported a substantial increase in golf rounds played, with 24.7 million-member rounds, representing an 8% increase from 2021 and an 11% increase from 2020. This rise in golf course popularity is driving the growth of the push lawn mowers market.



The increased use of artificial turf for residential lawns and sports areas poses a challenge to the push lawn mower market. Synthetic turf has gained preference due to its low maintenance requirements, eliminating the need for regular cutting while reducing injuries and ensuring durability. The USA alone boasts over 700,000 playing fields and 17,000 golf courses covering 50 million acres with artificial grass. Artificial turf offers benefits like minimal water requirements, low maintenance, and a longer lifespan (15-20 years). Its long-term cost-effectiveness presents a significant challenge to the push lawn mowers market in the forecast period.



Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the efficiency of their products, striving to make them more powerful and efficient than their predecessors while extending the runtime. For instance, in April 2022, Greenworks North America LLC introduced the GD24LM33K4 cordless lawnmower, designed for small domestic gardens. This lawnmower boasts several features, including an instant start mechanism, intelligent brushless motor technology, innovative SmartCut technology, folding handles, a 2-in-1 system, a 5-position height adjustment, and low-noise operation.



Major companies in the push lawn mowers market are actively developing robotic lawnmowers to gain a competitive advantage. Robotic push lawn mowers offer autonomous lawn maintenance, saving time and effort for homeowners. For example, Mammotion Tech introduced LUBA in May 2022, an innovative perimeter wire-free robot lawn mower designed for residential use. LUBA incorporates advanced features like an all-wheel drive mechanism, durable tires, and GPS tracking for precise navigation and real-time monitoring.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the push lawn mowers market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the push lawn mowers market. The regions covered in the push lawn mowers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Gas Lawn Mowers; Electric Lawn Mowers; 2) By Product: Manual; Electric; Petrol; Robotic; Other Products; 3) By Applications: Residential; Commercial

Companies Mentioned: Troy-Bilt LLC; Husqvarna AB; Honda Motor Co. Ltd.; Cub Cadet LLC; The Toro Company

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

