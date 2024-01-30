Satellite Imaging for the European Agriculture Market, 2023-2028: Country-Level Insights with Profiles of Key Players Airbus, European Space Imaging, Gamaya, ICEYE, Open Cosmos, Syngenta, and SpaceSense

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe satellite imaging for agriculture market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $65.5 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $94.12 million. The satellite imaging for agriculture technology market is poised for growth due to the rising demand for improved and sustainable agricultural practices.





Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Increasing Requirements from Insurance Sector Increasing Farm Consolidation High Benefits over Other Remote Sensing Technology and Infield Monitoring Technology Need for Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Business Challenges Technical Challenges in Obtaining and Analyzing Satellite Imagery Hindrance due to Cloud Cover Hindrance due to Spatial and Temporal Resolution Limited Awareness and Understanding across Developing Countries Geopolitical Issues

Business Opportunities Rising Threat of Climate Risk Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Action Tapping Small Holding Farmer with Affordable Solutions

Business Strategies Product Developments Market Developments

Corporate Strategies Mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market



Market Introduction



The Europe Satellite Imaging for Agriculture Market is currently undergoing substantial growth, driven by the escalating adoption of advanced technologies within the agricultural sector across European nations. Renowned for their emphasis on agricultural productivity and sustainability, European countries are increasingly embracing satellite imaging as a valuable tool for precise crop monitoring, soil health assessment, and the optimization of irrigation and fertilization practices. This technology facilitates early detection of pests and diseases, resource allocation optimization, and accurate crop yield predictions.

The market enjoys the presence of numerous satellite imaging service providers and benefits from the integration of cutting-edge technologies like remote sensing and artificial intelligence, streamlining data analysis and generating actionable insights. As Europe continues to prioritize sustainable agriculture and precision farming practices, the satellite imaging for agriculture market is poised for significant growth, contributing to enhanced agricultural productivity and environmental preservation throughout the region.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Crop Health Monitoring

Soil Mapping

Forestry

Others

Segmentation 2: by End User

Agribusinesses

Government and Non-Government Agencies

Research Institutes

Others

Segmentation 3: by Product

Data Acquisition

Processing

Analytics

Integrated Delivery Platform

Segmentation 4: by Country

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

Switzerland

Belgium

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Key Companies Profiled

Airbus

European Space Imaging

Gamaya

ICEYE

Open Cosmos Ltd.

Syngenta

SpaceSense

Case Studies

Airbus in Yield Optimization

Planet Labs PBC in Irrigation Intelligence

EOS Data Analytics, Inc. in Precision Agriculture

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $94.12 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f3o61

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment