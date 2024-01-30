Asia-Pacific Functional Genomics Market Report 2023-2033: Country-Level Insights for Gene Therapy, Drug Discovery & Development, Gene Expression, and Single-Cell Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Functional Genomics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As of 2023, the Asia-Pacific functional genomics market was valued at $2.98 billion and is expected to attain a value of $12.33 billion. The functional genomics market is poised for growth, primarily propelled by its expanding applications, particularly in the realms of targeted therapy and precision medicine.







Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Functional Genomics Market is witnessing significant growth driven by its pivotal role in precision medicine and healthcare. APAC countries are investing heavily in genomics research and biotechnology, leading to increased adoption of functional genomics techniques. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders in the region is boosting the demand for advanced genomics solutions, aiding in disease-related gene identification and targeted therapy development.

Collaborations among academic institutions, research centers, and biotech companies are fostering innovation, positioning the APAC Functional Genomics Market for continued growth across healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical sectors, ultimately shaping the future of genomics research and precision medicine in the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Market Scope

1.1.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Functional Genomics Market: Research Methodology

1.2.2 Data Sources

1.2.3 Market Estimation Model

1.2.4 Criteria for Company Profiling



2 Market Overview

2.1 Functional Genomics Workflow Analysis

2.2 Future Potential

2.3 Impact of Functional Genomics

2.3.1 Gene Therapy

2.3.2 Drug Discovery and Development

2.3.3 Gene Expression

2.3.4 Single-Cell Analysis



3 Functional Genomics Market (By Region), 2022-2033

3.1 Overview

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 China

3.2.2 Japan

3.2.3 India

3.2.4 Australia

3.2.5 Singapore

3.2.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



4 Company Profiles

4.1 Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9za3gi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment