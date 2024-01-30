Western Named as an Alberta Top 80 Employer

High River, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group (Western), a leading insurance services company based in High River, Alberta, has been named one of Alberta’s Top 80 Employers.

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“I am proud that Western has been selected as one of the Top 80 Employers in Alberta. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the values that shape our culture from coast to coast,” said Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO, Western Financial Group. “It reinforces our commitment to providing a great place to work and fostering professional growth and development for our teams. We will continue to excel in delivering exceptional services for our customers, because we care.”

Here are some of the reasons why Western was selected this year as one of Alberta's Top Employers:

Western Financial Group starts new employees with three weeks of paid vacation and considers previous work experience when setting individual vacation entitlements for experienced candidates -- and all new employees receive up to 14 paid "Wellness Days" that can be used for personal or family illness, self-care and personal matters

Western Financial Group encourages employees to become recruiters for the firm with generous new employee referral bonuses, to $2,500 depending on the position

Western Financial Group manages a unique Supporting our Staff (SOS) fund for employees who are in need of emergency financial relief as a result of personal or family crisis

Founded in 1905, Western stands out as a workplace committed to fostering a positive environment for its approximately 2,200 employees across Canada from coast to coast.

Western is honoured to receive this recognition as it reflects our culture of care and the hard work of all its employees.

Western was also recently named to the Forbes Canada Best Employers 2024 list, ranking 14 out of 300.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and take pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $5 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.