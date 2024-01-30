Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) To Host DIETARY STRATEGIES FOR REVERSING TYPE 2 DIABETES: Advances, Perspectives, and Expert Discussions Live Webinar in Honor of the Late Dr. Sarah Hallberg

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, February 24, at 9:00 AM EST , the Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) will host a 4.5-hour live, complimentary legacy course in honor of the late Dr. Sarah Hallberg. Dr. Hallberg passed in March of 2022 after a 5-year battle with stage IV lung cancer. As an expert on metabolic control and type 2 diabetes (T2D), Dr. Hallberg once gave a TedTalk titled Reversing Type 2 diabetes starts with ignoring the guidelines, which quickly accumulated 8.6 million views (at the time of this writing it surpasses 10 million views). The response from colleagues in the field was overwhelming:

“Once I got to meet Sarah, I realized her TED success was no coincidence; she’s simply a force of nature.” - Dr. Andreas Eenfeldt, founder of Diet Doctor

“Doctor Hallberg’s talk is an eye-opener! Our high-carb and low-fat diets coupled with processed sugars have put insulin on a roller coaster of sorts. The chart of macronutrients and glucose/insulin responses was very insightful. I’m throwing my box cereals away and seeing if there are high protein versions on the market (there are). First, there were the four food groups…then the food pyramid. Now what?” - the DiabeticEDGE organization

The upcoming live webinar DIETARY STRATEGIES FOR REVERSING TYPE 2 DIABETES: Advances, Perspectives, and Expert Discussions honors Dr. Hallberg’s legacy and continues her mission to revolutionize the way the public and the medical community think about diabetes, insulin resistance, and metabolic function. This groundbreaking and highly actionable webinar, led by Nina Teicholz and Ron Krauss, MD, breaks apart the long-held, limiting belief that T2D is an incurable chronic disease based on conventional care.t. Research now suggests the potential for diabetes reversal through other means that have only recently been embraced in official guidelines.

During this half-day course, cardiometabolic expert will delve into practical strategies for the reversal of T2D, with a focus on the role of low-carbohydrate interventions in this setting and emerging insulin options. CMHC will host a faculty of visionaries as they present exclusive insights, evidence-based strategies, a panel discussion, and audience Q&A l for all specialists and frontline clinicians, equipping and empowering them with practical strategies to implement on Monday morning.

Visit www.cardiometabolichealth.org/strategies-for-reversing-type-2-diabetes for more information and to register for this highly anticipated event.

Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is a single point of access for breakthrough research, comprehensive education, and practical clinical strategies surrounding cardiometabolic health. First launched in 2006, the Annual CMHC is now the largest U.S.-based, multidisciplinary conference addressing cardiometabolic disease prevention, management, and treatment. Since its inception, CMHC has expanded to deliver extensive online education, advanced masterclass workshops, and various cutting-edge resources. Developed and led by world-renowned experts in the field, CMHC serves to optimize patient care and population health outcomes by providing top-tier continuing medical education that targets the global epidemic of cardiometabolic disease.