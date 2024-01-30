Peracetic Acid Industry Report 2023: Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Europe Leads with High Demand in Water Treatment Sector - Global Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peracetic Acid Market by Grade (<5% Grade, 5%-15% Grade, >15% Grade), Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer), End Use (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peracetic acid market is experiencing substantial growth, as a new comprehensive research report reveals insights into this versatile chemical's industry-wide applications and market trends through to 2028.

Peracetic acid, known for its efficacy as a disinfectant, sterilant, and sanitizer, is projected to see an increase from USD 1.0 billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth trajectory indicates an intensifying demand within key sectors such as healthcare, food and beverages, and notably, water treatment - where Europe stands out as the dominant region.

Market Dynamics Shaping the Industry Outlook

The market's vigorous expansion is underpinned by the critical role of peracetic acid in a wide array of industrial uses. As a compelling alternative for traditional sanitization methods, its renowned antimicrobial properties make it a valuable resource across numerous applications. The report meticulously analyzes these factors, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market's current state and forecasting its future landscape.

Diverse Applications Fueling Market Growth

Across the forecast period, the disinfectant segment of peracetic acid is expected to secure one of the highest market shares. Its wide spectrum of antimicrobial activity and simplicity of use in wastewater treatment are driving factors behind this segment's prominence.

Robust Expansion in Water Treatment Applications

The water treatment segment is anticipated to showcase one of the highest CAGRs in the peracetic acid market. Europe emerges as the leader in this space, significantly driving demand with initiatives that aim to increase water reuse, improve drinking water quality, and reduce water contamination. The report provides an in-depth examination of these regional market characteristics.

Regional Insight: European Market at the Forefront

In Europe, the market for peracetic acid is reinforced by its extensive use for water treatment purposes. The diversified applications across various environmental settings, spanning from disinfection to wastewater and sludge treatment, underline the market's strength and potential.

Key Market Participants and Industry Strategies

Analysis of the major players in the market, showcasing their business overviews, service offerings, and key market strategies.

Coverage of the competitive landscape, with a focus on market share analysis and growth initiatives by industry leaders.

Insights into the market's drivers, restraints, and opportunities to equip stakeholders with the information needed for informed decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y44us

