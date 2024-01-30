Global Carbon Credit Market to Witness 30.5% CAGR: Key Trends & Forecasts Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit Market - Global Carbon Credit Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this industry analysis, experts reveal a highly optimistic outlook for the global carbon credit market, forecasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5% over the upcoming years. Set to burgeon into a $2 trillion market by 2030, these latest findings underscore the impact of heightened climate change awareness and the subsequent corporate and governmental efforts to mitigate environmental impacts.

Driven by a confluence of factors, the carbon credit market has witnessed a consistent rise in demand, an outcome of stringent regulations alongside proactive steps by entities to establish sustainably-driven business models. The Energy Conservation Bill 2022 in India represents such a legislative milestone, setting a precedent for the integration of carbon credit mechanisms into the economic fabric of countries worldwide.

Key Report Findings

The carbon credit market extends across compliance and voluntary sectors, signaling extensive prospective revenue streams.

With the power industry at its epicenter due to considerable emission levels, there's an increased call for the industry's participation in carbon credit schemes.

Liability to regulatory impositions makes compliance credits the predominant segment in the carbon credit framework.

Europe remains the front-runner in the carbon credit dialogue, while Asia Pacific marks the highest rate of market growth attributed to rapid development and eco-conscious initiatives.

Growth Drivers: Amplified by Climate Change Advocacy & Regulatory Imperatives

Contemporary global cognizance of climate change hazards is significantly bolstering the carbon credit marketplace. Corporations are under pressure, not only by legislation but also by public sentiment, to exhibit environmental stewardship. Integrating carbon credits within business operations is rapidly becoming a standard in demonstrating commitment to ecological sustainability.

Moreover, policies and regulations at both domestic and international levels act as catalysts, propelling the market forward. Financial sectors are also increasingly engaging in this ecological finance segment, further diversifying its potential and reach.

Growth Challenges: Market Stability Amid Evolving Prices

However, the carbon credit industry contends with the challenge of price variability, creating uncertainty for stakeholders. Authorities are exploring novel measures to bring stability to pricing while encouraging broader involvement and uptake within this market.

Overview of Key Segments



Powerhouse of Compliance: The Compliance Type Segment

The substantiation of compliance carbon credits remains evident as they continue to hold sway over voluntary alternatives, mirroring the certainty and legality companies seek in meeting emission directives.

Power Industry Spearheads End-Use Demand

Given its significant share in global emissions, the power industry's preeminence in the carbon credit demand roster is unequivocal. There's an inherent compulsion for operational transitioning to environmentally amicable alternatives or the acquisition of credits to maintain regulatory adherence.

Regional Growth Opportunities: Europe & Asia Pacific Lead the Charge

The European stronghold is fortified by schemes such as the EU ETS, propelling a robust demand for carbon trading. Concurrently, Asia Pacific garners a spotlight with prolific industry upticks and burgeoning environmental investment interests.

Overall, the intricate matrix of market players, comprising EKI Energy Services Ltd., 3Degrees, and others, are pivotal in defining directional shifts and technological advancements within this burgeoning market. The global carbon credit market, with its intricate interplay of factors, establishes itself as a cornerstone for a sustainable and environmentally-resilient future.

