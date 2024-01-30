Synatic Joins Vertafore’s Orange Partner Program

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synatic, a data integration and automation leader, is proud to announce the company is now a part of the Vertafore® Orange Partner Program, creating a partnership that allows Vertafore customers to maximize the data within existing management solutions.



By leveraging pre-built data integrations and uniquely designed solutions to automate data entry and insurance administration processes, Synatic is reinventing the way agents, brokers, policyholders, and property and casualty (P&C) insurers collaborate and connect. Synatic’s solutions, which streamline the cleansing, reconciliation, and integration of critical client data necessary for the automation of policy downloads, commission management, generation of custom reports, and more, are already integrated with Vertafore’s AMS360® and Sagitta® platforms in many live insurance environments.

The Synatic team has spent a substantial amount of time understanding the needs of Vertafore customers and bringing solutions to market that simplify the operational efficiency for customers. Some of these solutions are:

DataFix – extracting, cleansing, and updating cleansed data back into the AMS AutoDB Commission – automating the direct bill commission process CRMSynch – flexible integration to any CRM, as the agency may need CommissionRecon – reconcile commission both for producers and the agency

“Data can be incredibly challenging to integrate into a single data repository or an AMS,” said Jamie Peers, vice president of business development and alliances for Synatic. “Our goal is to help Vertafore clients get the right data, to the right person at the right time. The inclusion of Synatic in Vertafore’s Orange Partner Program is much-appreciated recognition of the success of our cloud-based solutions in integrating data for Vertafore clients. We look forward to working together even more in the future.”

Vertafore’s Orange Partner Program is the industry’s largest, most trusted program for integrated third-party services and solutions for agencies, managing general agencies (MGAs) and carriers. The program leverages Vertafore’s open platform and APIs to create integrations with best-in-class solutions, such as Synatic.

“We have been working with Synatic for some time to better serve Vertafore’s agency customers by seamlessly integrating back-end data into AMS360,” said Doug Mohr, vice president of industry relations and partnerships for Vertafore. “We are pleased to now be able to welcome Synatic into the Orange Partner Program officially and to make Synatic’s Data Integration Hub (DIH) even more widely available to our customer base.”

About Synatic

Based in the U.S. with a satellite office in South Africa and global customers, Synatic is a modern insurtech provider specializing in operationalizing data by building out integrations between solutions, dynamically processing multiple data sets via robust APIs, and more. Synatic’s Data Integration Hub (DIH) enables insurance companies, agencies, and brokers to iterate quickly, by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems while Synatic’s Solutions bring ETL, API Management, Data Warehousing, and Integration into a single platform to allow seamless integration and easy use for modernizing legacy systems. For more information, please visit www.synatic.com.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2024 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.