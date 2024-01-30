DigitalC Celebrates Launch of Revolutionary Citywide Network in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a sold-out event on January 26, 2024, DigitalC celebrated the launch of its state-of-the-art, citywide network and introduced a collection of bold brand elements. This new network, powered by an innovative blend of next-generation technology known as HybridX6, is the keystone component of the organization’s PinnaCLE Connectivity Initiative. This four-year plan is supported by public, private, and philanthropic partners to bridge the digital divide in Cleveland - for good.

“This launch not only revolutionizes digital access and training in Cleveland but also sets us on a trailblazing path to creating a digitally equitable future for all city residents,” said Joshua Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalC. “By unleashing the power of this transformative technology blend, HybridX6, we have turned months of relentless planning and preparation into reality. Right now, Cleveland residents are tapping into unrivaled internet connectivity for just $18 a month.”

To strategically position the organization for future success, DigitalC has launched an array of initiatives, including new and refreshed programs, brand elements, and more:

Hyperlink Event Series: Hyperlink is an event series that ranges from co-working day parties to open mic comedy and poetry nights. These dynamic activations are designed to engage and attract customers, fostering community, education, and enjoyment. They welcome everyone into DigitalC’s headquarters at the MidTown Tech Hive in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

Hive Cafe: Operated by renowned Chef Stacey Stoudemire, this vibrant culinary hotspot at the MidTown Tech Hive serves as a bustling social hub where creativity and community meet within an innovative atmosphere.

Click: DigitalC's tailored training program is designed to enhance the digital skills of Cleveland residents. Offering a range of courses and workshops, Click empowers individuals with the knowledge and tools needed for success in today’s digital world, fostering technical skill development and digital literacy across the community.

New Brand Assets: This series of exciting brand elements includes an innovative new logo, a user-centric, redesigned website, and the introduction of the brand mascot, C-REX, a symbol of strength, agility, and progress.

Activewear Line in Collaboration with CHVD JUSTIN: A dynamic collaboration between DigitalC and Cleveland-based fashion designer CHVD JUSTIN. This exclusive collection, crafted for those who embrace both an active lifestyle and the digital age, offers sleek, modern designs that make a statement in both functionality and fashion.

Canopy: This superior internet service provides Cleveland residents with high-speed connectivity, offering a seamless and superior online experience with minimum speeds of 100/100 Mbps for $18 a month.

HybridX6: Signifying the innovative coupling of technologies employed to power the network, HybridX6 represents a cutting-edge network infrastructure. It harnesses the most advanced technologies in next-generation fixed wireless access. This sophisticated network architecture guarantees unmatched reliability and speed, establishing a new benchmark in internet connectivity.

Additionally, DigitalC celebrated this launch by presenting the first 150 guests with a limited edition commemorative challenge coin, symbolizing their participation in this groundbreaking moment. The evening also featured a toast, led by DigitalC's team, inviting all in attendance to join the mission.

DigitalC has deployed the first two sites of the citywide network in the Glenville and Fairfax neighborhoods, connecting over 200 households to date. The team expects to construct the entire network, spanning all of Cleveland, within 18 months. This network is the first of its kind in a major city in the United States. Residents interested in experiencing this revolutionary connectivity can subscribe to the service or join the waitlist at www.digitalc.org."

About DigitalC

DigitalC, headquartered at the MidTown Tech Hive in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood, has evolved from its initial focus on digital skills training in 2015 into a dynamic technology social enterprise. With a mission to bridge the digital divide for good, DigitalC is dedicated to creating a bold and equitable digital future for all Cleveland residents. Learn more about our journey at digitalc.org.

