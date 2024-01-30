Skyrocket and Transform Your Real Estate Career at Buffini Master Class in Anaheim, CA on February 8-9, 2024

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Master Class. This prestigious event, taking place in the city of Anaheim, CA, from February 8-9, 2024, offers an unparalleled opportunity for real estate professionals to elevate their careers to new heights.

Hosted by founder and chairman Brian Buffini, an esteemed and influential leader in the real estate sector, this Master Class is set to be a career-defining experience. This event promises a deep dive into the fundamentals, featuring an array of sessions designed to provide advanced business, marketing and sales strategies, alongside growth tactics that cater specifically to the dynamic needs of real estate professionals.

Why Should You Attend?

Discover how to reduce the chaos, own the listings, build market share and enjoy the good life.

Discover key strategies and tips from leading industry experts on how to master your real estate business, set and achieve ambitious goals with purpose and create the life and career you envision.

Immerse yourself in advanced training aimed at equipping you with effective techniques and dialogues to boost referrals, secure more deals and enhance your earning potential.

Gain insights from elite business coaches in the industry, learning the key factors that distinguish top producers in any market.

Revitalize your approach by diving into the fundamental principles that make Working by Referral a highly profitable strategy.

a highly profitable strategy. Network and exchange ideas with top professionals in real estate.

Who Will Benefit Most?

Real estate professionals, including agents, brokers, developers and appraisers.

Property management professionals, including leasing consultants, property administrators and community managers.

Home construction and renovation experts, including general contractors, project managers and estimators.

A Unique Opportunity to Learn from the Best

Master Class is proud to feature a lineup of distinguished guest speakers who have redefined the various sectors of real estate. Speaker highlights include:

Brian Buffini, Chairman and Founder, Buffini & Company Brian Buffini is the chairman and founder of America’s largest business coaching company, grounded in the philosophy that there's always room for enhancement - in business practices, personal achievements, and overall life experiences. He is considered one of the world’s most engaging and impactful public speakers, and along the way, has interviewed people from all walks of life, from Astronauts and All Stars, to Oscar winners and Olympians. Brian, a New York Times best-selling author, boasts the prestigious accolade of being inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame.

Dave McGhee, Vice President of Buffini Coaching Institute, Buffini & Company Over the past 12 years, Dave McGhee has helped hundreds of small-business owners maximize their potential, increase their income and achieve more balance in their lives. As a Buffini Certified Coach, his clients included executives and top producers who have ranked among The Wall Street Journal's Top 100, and the National Association of Realtors' 30 under 30. Today, he leads the team of Buffini & Company Business Coaches. The thousands of clients his team coaches daily earn an average income is $460,000 a year, 10x the national average.

Najla Kayyem, Social Media Expert and Founder of Kayyem Marketing Najla Kayyem is a pioneering force in the field of real estate marketing and strategic advisory services. She is the founder of Kayyem Marketing, which leads a team of specialized experts dedicated to enhancing brand value through cutting-edge digital marketing, creative placemaking and innovative branding strategies. Najla also serves as the Senior VP of Marketing at Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP). She leads the branding, strategic communications, public relations and digital marketing strategies for PRCP's expanding array of mixed-use properties. With over 20 years in real estate marketing, she's known for launching significant mixed-use developments like Westfield Century City and Westfield San Francisco Centre and spearheading region-wide guest service improvements. Recognized for her impact, Najla has been lauded by the Los Angeles Business Journal and GlobeSt.



Exclusive Early Bird Offer

Secure your spot by January 31 and enjoy significant savings of up to $100 on standard ticket prices. Visit Buffini & Company Master Class Registration to register and take the first step toward transforming your career.

An Evening of Opportunity

Enhance your Master Class experience with Buffini’s exclusive networking mixer the evening before sessions begin. Engage with fellow professionals in a relaxed setting, share valuable insights and forge new partnerships across the country that could redefine your business trajectory.

Register today: https://www.buffiniandcompany.com/mc

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit https://www.buffiniandcompany.com.