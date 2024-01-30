Home & Garden Retail Market in the Americas: In-Depth Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027 Featuring Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Target, Tractor Supply Co, Amazon, Sherwin Williams, Menards, HomeGoods, Wayfair

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Home and Garden Retail Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study on the Home and Garden Retail Market across the Americas provides a detailed outlook for industry stakeholders. The report offers a thorough exploration of current market dynamics, including the competitive landscape, category analytics, and predicted growth trajectories up to the year 2027.

The American Home and Garden Retail Sector is expected to exhibit sustained growth. Data collected and synthesized in this report predicts the overall retail market in the Americas will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% through 2022-2027, potentially reaching a market size of $7,626 billion.

The Home sector specifically is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 2.2%, with its market valuation poised to hit $1,346 billion by 2027, up from $1,207 billion in 2022. The online sales channel within the sector is anticipated to see a growth rate of 3.6% during the same period, expecting to reach a valuation of $300.1 billion by 2027.

The report offers a granular analysis of the sector, including identification of mass market players who dominated the Home sector landscape in 2022. Home Depot captured the largest market share within the industry at 12.9% last year. Through a series of graphs, charts, and tables, the report summarizes pertinent trends in both value and volume across various categories in the home sector.

The detailed forecast includes implications of current events and their impact on growth trajectories within the sector. Stakeholders can leverage this information to make informed decisions, aligning product offerings and strategic initiatives to tap into identified growth opportunities.

