Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Battery Market Report 2023-2030: Demand, Regional Share, Technology Roadmap, Cost Dynamics, Price Forecasts, and Profiles of Major Battery Cell Suppliers

The global electric commercial vehicle (CV) sales are forecast to grow to 6.3 million units by 2030 from 397,146 units in 2022, at a CAGR of 41.4% over the period. This is expected to increase global aggregate battery capacity demand from electric CVs by 117 times in 10 years, from 7.2 GWh in 2020 to 840 GWh by 2030. North America is expected to make up 50% of the global battery demand for electric CVs by 2030 mainly due to significantly higher average battery capacity in vehicles compared to other regions.
As battery manufacturers scale up battery production in response to growing demand from EVs, there will be a greater focus on reducing cost, increasing energy density, and making the overall supply chain more robust, clean, and sustainable. Companies in the battery ecosystem will need to respond and pivot quickly according to the demands in the battery space. Stakeholders should focus on making the overall network more resilient to volatility. With transforming battery structures, the role of vehicle manufacturers in the battery value chain is poised to grow and become critical in designing EV platforms that integrate batteries directly into packs or vehicle chassis.
Less onboard battery capacity will mean lower volume and weight, making more room for higher payload capacity in terms of volume and weight, potentially reducing costs, and increasing revenue opportunity for electric CV operators. Business models in the CV space that align with the rise in eCommerce and last-mile delivery growth could make battery swapping a viable option in niche segments. Growing charging infrastructure will also impact onboard CV battery capacities.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the global battery demand in the electric commercial vehicle segment?
- Share of battery chemistry across different regions?
- Technology roadmap and evolution of battery technology until 2035?
- Battery cost dynamics and future price forecasts?
- Major battery cell supplier profile and OEM-chemistry mapping?
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- BYD
- CALB
- CATL
- Gotion High-Tech
- LGES
- Panasonic
- Samsung SDI
- SK Innovation
Key Topics Covered
Growth Environment
- Electric CV Sales
- Aggregate Electric CV Battery Capacity Demand
- Share of Aggregate Electric CV Battery Capacity Demand in 2030
- Share of Electric CV Battery Chemistry
- Battery Technology Development
Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
Battery Demand
- Electric LCV Sales
- Electric M&HD Truck Sales
- Electric LCV Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand
- Share of Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand in 2030: LCV
- Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand: M&HD Truck
- Share of Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand in 2030: M&HD Truck
- Share of Battery Chemistry: Electric LCV
- Share of Battery Chemistry: M&HD Truck
- Average Battery Capacity: Regions
Battery Technology Roadmap and Cost Dynamics
- Battery Technology Roadmap
- Battery Cost
- Battery Composition
- Battery Cost Forecast
- Battery Cell-to-Pack Ratio
New and Future Battery Technology
- Blade Battery
- Lithium Sulfur Battery
- Lithium Air Battery
- Solid-state Battery
- Cell-to-Pack Battery
- Structural Battery Pack (Cell-to-Chassis)
- Battery Cell Supplier Profiles
- CATL
- LGES
- BYD
- Panasonic
- SK Innovation
- Samsung SDI
- CALB
- Gotion High-Tech
Key OEMs, Battery Cell Suppliers, and Chemistry Mapping
- Battery Cell Supplier: Chemistry Mapping
- OEM: Chemistry Mapping
- OEM: Battery Cell Supplier Mapping
- Major OEM and Battery Cell Supplier Partnerships
Product Benchmarking
- Model Wise Battery Capacity: LCV
- Model Wise Battery Capacity: M&HD Truck
- Average Battery Capacity: Segments
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Evolving Battery Chemistries
- Growth Opportunity 2: Advancements in Battery Tech
- Growth Opportunity 3: Changing Battery Capacity in CVs
Appendix
- Abbreviations
