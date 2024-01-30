Pest Control Market Analysis Report 2023: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Software & Services, Sprays, Traps, Baits, Pellets, Powder - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pest Control Market by Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Software & Services), Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites, Wildlife), Mode of Application (Sprays, Traps, Baits, Pellets, Powder), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pest control market is projected to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 24.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pest control market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The interconnected nature of the global economy and the movement of goods across borders has facilitated the spread of pests to new regions. This phenomenon has led to the need for comprehensive pest management strategies to prevent the introduction and establishment of invasive species.

Changing climate patterns can influence pest behaviors, distribution, and population dynamics. As pests adapt to new conditions, they can become more resilient and challenging to control. Thus, there is a growing demand for pest control management products and services.

By application segment, the residential segment is projected to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The expansion of residential applications in the pest control market can be attributed to increasing urbanization and rising house density. As urban areas continue to grow and population density increases, residential spaces become more susceptible to pest infestations.

Close living quarters and shared amenities can lead to the rapid spread of pests, necessitating effective pest control measures to maintain healthy living conditions, therefore the residential application is expanding across the forecast period.

By pest type segment, the termite segment will exhibit high demand during the forecast period.

Globalization and international trade have facilitated the spread of termites to previously unaffected areas, contributing to their expansion. Termites can inadvertently be transported to new regions through the movement of wooden goods, furniture, and other items. Moreover, rising construction in urban areas has also made environments conducive to the proliferation of termites. Thus, the pest control products for termite pest types are anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

By mode of application, traps are projected to have high demand during the forecast period.

Due to its effectiveness and convenience, the market for pest control is seeing a surge in demand for traps. The trap segment of the pest control market is growing due to its effectiveness in monitoring and controlling pests. Traps also provide a targeted and eco-friendly approach to pest management, reducing the reliance on chemicals and promoting sustainable pest management practices.

By control method segment, software, and services are projected to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The software & services segment plays an integral part in digital pest control solutions while implementing platforms and executing activities related to them. Additionally, various companies are also utilizing advanced technologies and integrating those technologies with pest control management. The software and services offered by the companies help in enhanced monitoring and early detection of pest infestation, remote management of pests, and various other advantages.

Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the market for pest control is expanding for several reasons, including rapid urbanization in Asian countries intensifies, the demand for pest control services rising to combat the resulting infestations. Additionally, climate diversity from tropical to temperate in the Asia Pacific allows for the proliferation of various pest species. Therefore, as pests adapt to changing conditions, the need for effective pest management strategies increases.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $32.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

