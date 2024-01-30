Defender Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Intranasal Scopolamine (DPI-386) New Drug Application for the Prevention of Nausea and Vomiting Induced by Motion in Adults

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “Defender”), a privately held life sciences company based in St. Louis, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for intranasal scopolamine (DPI-386) for the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by motion in adults.



“Following our review of the CRL, we plan on scheduling a formal meeting with the FDA to fully understand the issues raised in the CRL so we can develop and implement a comprehensive action plan,” said Barry I. Feinberg, M.D., President & CEO of Defender Pharmaceuticals. “We remain confident that our intranasal scopolamine is a safe and effective therapy for the prevention of motion sickness, and we will work closely with the FDA to ensure that we can bring this innovative new product to the market.”

About intranasal scopolamine (DPI-386) Development Program

Defender has worked with the United States Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-D) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on its intranasal scopolamine development program that is focused on specific military personnel and astronauts.

To date, more than 1,300 patients have participated in Defender clinical studies, including over 500 participants in the DPI-386-MS-33 study. Given the successful outcome of DPI-386-MS-33, Defender has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DPI-386 Nasal Gel for the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by motion in adults.

Defender is also developing intranasal formulations designed to treat a wide variety of indications. We believe these new products have the potential to help safeguard health across civilian and military populations.

About Motion Related Discomfort

Certain motions cause discomfort in individuals while engaged in a variety of leisure or travel related activities. Most forms of travel, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, can trigger symptoms such as nausea and vomiting (example: flying, boating/fishing, car, bus, and train). Symptoms induced by motion can also have a detrimental impact on the ability of various military personnel and astronauts to perform assigned duties, potentially impacting readiness and negatively impacting resources. Motion related discomfort is a common and transient response to unfamiliar or unnatural motion or contradictory spatial sensory information, resulting in decrements to performance of tasks, pallor, cold sweating, nausea and vomiting. Prolonged exposure to certain motions may induce sopite-related symptoms such as loss of drive and concentration, drowsiness, sleepiness, apathy, depression, and a feeling of impending doom.

About Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc., located in St. Louis, MO, is a privately held life sciences company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines to help safeguard health across civilian and military populations. Our work with the Department of Defense, NASA, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other institutions advance our mission to improve the health of patients and help make the world a more secure place. Additional information can be found at www.defenderpharma.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this press release, including but not limited to statements regarding Defender’s plans to continue the intranasally administered scopolamine HBr development program and pursue FDA approval, are forward-looking statements under securities law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our product candidates and the development thereof, such as the Company’s intranasal scopolamine motion sickness development program; the therapeutic potential of our intranasally administered scopolamine HBr product candidate; the Company’s regulatory plans and timelines for intranasally administered scopolamine HBr. The process by which investigational therapies, such as intranasal scopolamine, could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to highly significant risks. Other risk factors relevant to Defender include our reliance on third-party contract research organizations; the reliance of Defender on contract manufacturers to supply its products for research, development and commercialization and the risk of supply interruption from such contract manufacturers; the timing, plans and reviews by regulatory authorities of marketing applications such as NDAs for intranasally administered scopolamine HBr; alignment with the FDA on the regulatory pathway to approval for intranasally administered scopolamine HBr; market acceptance for approved product; competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain, and costs to obtain intellectual property rights; possible safety or efficacy concerns that could emerge as new data are generated during development and following commercialization; and general business, financial, and accounting risks and litigation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Defender’s current views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release, and Defender does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For media inquiries, please contact info@defenderpharma.com. For more information about Defender Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.defenderpharma.com.

Source: Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc.