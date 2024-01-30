Bow Valley College once again named one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers

Calgary, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is honoured to maintain its standing as one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers. The 2024 competition acknowledges Alberta employers who offer a workplace culture and experience that exceeds expectations.

“Receiving this award is particularly meaningful this year because Bow Valley College introduced policies and services that foster a culture of growth, continuous development, and well-being,” says Suzie Johnson, Vice President, People, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. “We are proud to live our values by offering our employees the balance and supports they need and desire.”

Bow Valley College stands out amongst the competitive field for its defined benefit pension plan, vacation benefits, and family-friendly policies.

Honouring the college’s commitment to opening doors, opening minds, and removing barriers, a tuition subsidy of up to 100 per cent is now offered to dependents of employees admitted to eligible Bow Valley College credit courses or programs.

“The pursuit of higher education can be a significant investment, and we want to help with those costs by offering this valuable advantage to our employees. For many of our families, this is a transformative, life-changing opportunity,” says Johnson.

Eligible Bow Valley College employees are also enjoying increased flexibility with a special taxable account funded by the college through the Wellness Spending Account. Acknowledging inflationary pressures, eligible expenses can include the commute to work and utilities. Inclusive supports also qualify, including IVF, adoption, surrogacy, and gender affirmation products and services. Hot tubs, camping fees, and passes to attractions can also be submitted.

A staff development fund encourages employees to expand their knowledge and interests through professional or personal learning. Hybrid work, high-tech meeting spaces, and meeting-free Focus Fridays are part of a flexible work environment.

The college starts new employees with three weeks of paid vacation and offers additional time off between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Mental health and well-being are a priority with various services, including an employee and family assistance program and Healthy Workplace Committee workshops.

Bow Valley College employs nearly 1,400 full-, part-time, and casual employees. Its main campus is conveniently located in downtown Calgary, with the newly named City Hall – Bow Valley College CTrain station at its doorstep. It is close to retail, arts, and cultural activities and a network of pathways along the river. We are proud to be a regional post-secondary institution, allowing employees to work in their community. Bow Valley College has regional campuses located in Okotoks, Airdrie, Cochrane, and Banff.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s largest college — with 15,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps open doors and minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, careers in business, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines of healthcare and social services. Bow Valley College invests in three applied research pillars: educational technology, social innovation, and health.

